Nigeria: No, Nigerian Airline Air Peace Hasn't Doubled the Price of Its Tickets

No, Nigerian airline Air Peace hasn't doubled the price of its tickets

IN SHORT: Several Facebook posts claim that Nigerian airline Air Peace has increased its ticket prices by 100%. The airline says this is untrue.

A Facebook post claims that Air Peace airlines has increased its ticket prices by 100% for the 2024 festive season.

Air Peace is Nigeria's leading airline, operating domestic, regional and international flights.

The post reads, in part: "Air Peace announces a shocking 100% increase in ticket prices as the festive season approaches, affecting travellers' budgets significantly."

It claims that fares on all domestic routes would double from 1 November.

Since July 2024, Nigeria's aviation industry has been experiencing turbulence. The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency has increased the fees charged to airlines by 800%. This has been coupled with an increase in the cost of aviation fuel, which has hit airlines hard.

Similar claims of an increase can be found here and here. (Note: See more examples at the end of this report.)

But has Air Peace increased its ticket prices by 100%? We checked.

Ignore message, says Air Peace

To verify the claim, Africa Check visited the airline's official X handle and found a statement debunking the claim.

The statement reads: "Our attention has been drawn to reports and images circulating online regarding a purported 100% fare increase by Air Peace Limited. We would like to categorically state that this information is false and did not originate from Air Peace."

The same claim was found here, here, here, here, here, here, here and here.