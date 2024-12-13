Ethiopia: EU Welcomes Declaration Agreed Between Ethiopia, Somalia in Ankara

Addis Ababa — The European Union welcomed the declaration agreed in Ankara between the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Federal Republic of Somalia.

In a statement it issued today EU said this agreement reflects the importance of mutual respect and dialogue in de-escalating tensions in the Horn of Africa.

The European Union reiterated its support for the unity, the sovereignty and the territorial integrity of the two countries pursuant to principles enshrined in international law.

It also recognized the important role played by the Republic of Türkiye in achieving this agreement and stand ready to support further efforts by the parties involved, continuing our involvement in mediation efforts.