Africa: AU Hails Ankara Deal Ending Somalia-Ethiopia Tension

12 December 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Addis Ababa — The African Union Commission Chairperson H.E.Moussa Faki Mahamat welcomes the communiqué signed by H.E. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia and H.E. Abiy Ahmed Ali, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, on December 11, 2024 in Ankara , under the auspices of H.E. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye.

The Chairperson of the Commission welcomes this important act of high responsibility on the part of the leaders of Somalia and Ethiopia. He strongly encourages them to implement, without delay, the relevant measures adopted.

The Chairperson further congratulates President Tayyip Erdogan for his support to the two parties in their shared commitment to resolve their differences through consultation and dialogue, in the best interests of their countries and peoples.

