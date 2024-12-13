Ethiopia: U.S. Encourages Agreement Between Ethiopia, Somalia to Intensify Their Cooperation

Addis Ababa — The United States welcomes the December 11 Ankara Declaration between Ethiopia and Somalia reaffirming each country's sovereignty, unity, independence, and territorial integrity.

In its statement, the US Department of State revealed that America encouraged the agreement between the two countries that will advance cooperation on shared interests.

The US also appreciates the leadership of Türkiye in facilitating this Declaration.

"We look forward to technical negotiations to permit Ethiopia to enjoy reliable, secure, and sustainable access to the sea for mutual economic benefit while respecting Somalia's territorial integrity," according to the statement.

It added ongoing dialogue and engagement are essential for a stable and prosperous future for Ethiopia and Somalia.

"We encourage Ethiopia and Somalia to intensify their cooperation on mutual security interests, particularly the fight against al-Shabaab, and look forward to continuing our close bilateral cooperation with both nations" the statement underscored.