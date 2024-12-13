Nigeria: I Stand By My Words, Kemi Badenoch Tells Shettima

13 December 2024
Leadership (Abuja)

United Kingdom Conservative Party leader, Kemi Badenoch, has reiterated her position on previous comments she made about Nigeria, saying she was not on public relations duty for the country.

Badenoch's latest comment followed her sharp criticism by Nigeria's Vice President, Kashim Shettima, a few days ago for allegedly denigrating Nigeria, her country of origin.

Born in the UK but largely raised in Nigeria, Badenoch often highlighted the challenges she faced while growing up in Nigeria, describing the country as one plagued by "fear, insecurity and corruption."

Shettima had on Monday accused Badenoch of denigrating Nigeria, suggesting that she could "remove the Kemi from her name" if she was not proud of her Nigerian heritage.

The vice president stated this during an event in Abuja highlighting the contributions of Nigerian immigrants to national development. He maintaining that while the Nigerian government was proud of Badenoch, her remarks about her nation of origin were unwarranted.

"She is entitled to her own opinions; she has even every right to remove the Kemi from her name, but that does not underscore the fact that the greatest black nation on earth is the nation called Nigeria," Shettima said.

He contrasted Badenoch's remarks with the approach of Rishi Sunak, the UK's first prime minister of Indian heritage and others, calling him "a brilliant young man" who "never denigrated his nation of ancestry."

In response to Shettima's comments, Badenoch said she stood by her words, and had no intention of softening her statements.

"I tell the truth. I tell it like it is. I am not going to couch my words," she told reporters on Wednesday. "I am the leader of the opposition, and I am very proud of my leadership of the opposition in this country. I am not the PR for Nigeria."

