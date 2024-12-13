Nigeria: 'New National Anthem,' 'National Grid,' 'Minimum Wage' Are Google Nigeria's Top News of 2024

Here, PREMIUM TIMES highlights the 2024 top ten news topics on Google and why Nigerians searched for them.

2024 has undoubtedly been a period of significant change and reflection in Nigeria, with a blend of heartwarming and distressing news.

From government decisions to local tragedies and global affairs, Nigerians have shown deep engagement with events shaping the nation's socio-political and economic landscape.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES, Google's Year in Search for 2024 revealed the news topics that most captivated Nigerians, with issues such as the US elections, the new national anthem, national grid failures, minimum wage debates, and protests rising to the top.

This mix of stories and trending searches clearly demonstrates the concerns, questions, and aspirations that have occupied Nigerians' minds over the past year.

Similarly, this newspaper reported that questions such as "How much is the dollar to the naira?" and "Who won the presidential elections?" were among the most burning inquiries on Nigerians' minds.

The Google Year in Search roundup offers valuable insight into the topics, personalities, and events that spurred Nigerians to seek answers, knowledge, and clarity throughout the year.

US Elections

Right from the year's start, the US presidential race 2024 was a key topic of interest for Nigerians, who closely monitored the event due to its global significance.

As political debates raged and election results became a focal point, many Nigerians watched with keen interest the potential effects on Nigeria's foreign policy and economic relations, especially regarding trade and immigration. The elections held in November saw Donald Trump defeat Vice President Kamala Harris.

New National Anthem

President Bola Tinubu reinstated Nigeria's 1960 national anthem, "Nigeria, We Hail Thee", in a significant cultural move. Signed into law in May 2024, this decision stirred widespread debate. For some, it represented a return to tradition and unity, while others questioned the timing of the change amidst Nigeria's pressing economic difficulties.

National Grid Failures

The recurrent power outages that plague Nigeria's national grid sparked increased public concern in 2024. This year alone marked one of the most grid falls. Power shortages, infrastructural issues, and the challenge of ensuring a stable electricity supply became significant talking points online and offline, further emphasising the urgency of energy reforms.

Minimum Wage

With the rising cost of living, the debate over Nigeria's minimum wage intensified in 2024. As inflation surged and the fuel subsidy was removed, Nigerians looked to the government to address the demands for higher wages and better living standards, with labour unions voicing their concerns and staging protests.

Ibadan Explosion

2024 for Nigerians started with a tragic explosion in Ibadan that left a significant impact on the country, with devastating casualties and widespread destruction.

The incident drew international interest and coverage, and everyone was eager to learn about the cause and aftermath. The blast sparked conversations about safety regulations, infrastructure, and the lack of emergency preparedness in Nigerian cities.

Edo State Election

The 2024 gubernatorial election in Edo State garnered considerable attention as political parties fiercely contested for state control--the keenly contested election saw. The outcome saw All Progressives Congress (APC)'s Monday Okpebholo pull the highest vote to defeat his closest challenger and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Asue Ighodalo--likewise, Labour Party (LP)'s Olumude Akpata, who came a distant third.

Protests in Nigeria

Protests across Nigeria in 2024 directly responded to economic hardship, insecurity, and dissatisfaction with government policies. The protest that spurred it in August was dubbed #EndBadGovernance. The widespread demonstrations across the country, especially among youth, were driven by concerns over economic mismanagement and the removal of the fuel subsidy, alongside calls for greater accountability and social justice.

Labour strikes

Labour union strikes, particularly in the public sector, were frequent in 2024. Workers demanded better wages and working conditions, which affected public services and highlighted the gap between government policies and the workforce's needs.

Heat wave in Nigeria

In early 2024, Nigeria experienced an intense heatwave that raised alarm over the effects of climate change, prompting the government to roll out coping measures. Record-breaking temperatures contributed to widespread health concerns, disrupted agriculture, and intensified debates about environmental sustainability and climate change adaptation strategies.

Student loan

President Tinubu proposed establishing student loans in 2024 amid rising concerns over educational access and affordability.

Many Nigerian students and families had many questions to ask as this initiative aimed to provide financial support to students. The loan initiative is further intended to make higher education more accessible and address many Nigerian families' financial burdens.

Entertainment dominated other search categories, with trending songs, TV shows, and movies drawing significant interest.

Personalities like Bobrisky, Betta Edu, Shallipopi, and Yahaya Bello became focal points of discussion in 2024. Artistes like Shallipopi and Khaid led the charts, and movies such as A Tribe Called Judah and Damsel became cultural talking points. Meanwhile, recipes like "Pornstar Martini" and "Milky Doughnut" showcased Nigerians' diverse culinary explorations.

In 2023, Nigerians were curious about the winner of Nigeria's presidential election, Mohbad's wife, fuel subsidies, and Idan meaning which was one of the top slangs in the country then.

As we wrap up this eventful year, it is clear that Nigerians are increasingly engaging with both local and global issues.

According to Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, Communications and Public Affairs Manager, Google West Africa, "The 2024 Year in Search offers a unique lens into the questions, interests, and conversations that shaped the lives of Nigerians this year. From cultural milestones to pressing concerns, these insights reflect how Search continues to be a valuable tool for users to navigate and better understand their world".

