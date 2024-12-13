Nigeria: Senate Issues Arrest Warrant Julius Berger MD Over Road Project

This Senate said it will not tolerate the continued disregard of its authority by the company's officials.

The Senate has issued a warrant for the Managing Director of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Peer Lubasch, to appear before its committee on works.

The warrant was for Mr Lubasch to explain the utilisation of funds appropriated for the reconstruction work on Calabar-Odukpani-Itu highway.

This followed the adoption of a motion jointly sponsored by Osita Ngwu (PDP- Enugu), Asuquo Ekpenyong (APC-Cross River) and Mpigi Barinada (PDP- Rivers) at plenary on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Ngwu, in the motion said, that the Senate had mandated the committee on works to conduct investigation into the state of road infrastructure across the country.

He said that in furtherance to the investigative hearings, Julius Berger refused to honour invitations to provide details of its role in the Calabar-Odukpani-Itu highway project, in spite of receiving substantial public funds.

He said this was worrisome, given the alarming discrepancies in performance among contractors on the project, with specific reference to Julius Berger for failing to meet delivery timelines.

Mr Ngwu said it was the constitutional powers of the National Assembly under Sections 8 and 89 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, to conduct investigations on any person or organisation responsible for administering public funds.

He said that the powers set out in section 6 of the legislative powers and privileges act empowered the Senate to issue warrants of arrest on persons in contempt of its proceedings.

The Senate further ruled that its President, Godswill Akpabio, should sign the warrant, mandating the Julius Berger managing director to appear on a date to be communicated.

Mr Akpabio said the Senate's decision was in line with its constitutional powers under Section 89 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

"This Senate will not tolerate the continued disregard of its authority.

"The managing director of Julius Berger must appear before the relevant committee, failing which further actions will be taken as prescribed by the constitution.

"The point of order, which was supported by the majority of the senators, highlighted the importance of upholding the integrity of the legislature.

"The Senate committee will submit its findings to the National Assembly after the MD's appearance.

"If there is any further failure to comply, we shall take the necessary steps to ensure respect for the constitution and the rule of law," Mr Akpabio said.

