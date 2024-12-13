Nigeria: Security Agencies Crack Down On Akwa Ibom Militant Group

Governor Umo Eno had earlier announced the proscription of the group.

A joint security team has demolished a building which served as the operational headquarters of the Akwa Ibom militant group called Ibom Youth Council.

The demolished building was in Ikot Isighe, Mkpat Enin Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The police spokesperson in Akwa Ibom, Timfon John, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, said the security team visited the building after receiving credible intelligence.

"Members of the group fled in different directions," said Ms John, an assistant superintendent of police. "The operation led to the arrest of three suspects, and their headquarters was demolished."

"Available evidence shows that the group had not only begun procuring arms but had also commenced military training, attacks on security formations, and infractions on private property. Their plan was to launch a full-scale disruption of law and order in the closing days of 2024 and sustain the unrest into the New Year," she added.

Ms John said the police are determined to "maintain Akwa Ibom's hard-earned status as the most peaceful state in the country".

She advised residents to remain vigilant and share information about persons or groups engaging in activities that could disturb public peace.

"Landlords are warned to be cautious before leasing their properties to individuals or organisations. Any property used in the commission of crimes, especially acts of subversion against the state, will be demolished, and the owners will be treated as accomplices," she added.

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State, during the presentation of the 2025 budget proposal to the Akwa Ibom House of Assembly in November, announced the proscription of the Ibom Youth Council and directed security agencies to enforce the order.

The group was relatively unknown in Akwa Ibom until the governor announced its proscription.

"The citizens and residents of Akwa Ibom State are assured of their safety this yuletide season and beyond, as security personnel are working tirelessly to ensure the protection of lives and property," the police spokesperson said in Thursday's statement.