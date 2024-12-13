Nigeria: Presidency Renews Commitment in Reducing Maternal, Newborn Deaths in Nigeria

13 December 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Presidency has renewed its commitment to drastically reduce maternal and newborn deaths in the country.

The Special Adviser to the President on Health, Dr Salma Ibrahim Anas, who gave the commitment, called for a new initiative aimed at tackling the issue.

She explained that the initiative, which focuses on community engagement and participation, seeks to address the cultural, social, and economic factors that contribute to maternal and newborn deaths.

The Special Adviser while stating this on Thursday in Abuja, at the High-level Consultation Acceleration of Reduction of Maternal and Newborn Deaths, also disclosed that the initiative is part of the government's efforts to achieve the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which include targets related to maternal and newborn health.

"We are committed to reducing maternal and newborn deaths in Nigeria," said a government official. "We believe that community engagement and participation are key to achieving this goal."

"The initiative involves working with local communities to identify the root causes of maternal and newborn deaths and develop solutions that are tailored to their specific needs."

"We are working with traditional leaders, community groups, and healthcare providers to promote maternal and newborn health," said the official. "We are also providing training and resources to healthcare workers to improve the quality of care."

She added that the government has also established a national strategy to reduce maternal and newborn deaths, which includes increasing access to healthcare services, improving the quality of care, and promoting community engagement and participation.

International partners, including the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), and the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, are also supporting the government's efforts.

"We are committed to supporting the Nigerian government's efforts to reduce maternal and newborn deaths," said a representative from one of the international partner organizations. "We believe that community engagement and participation are critical to achieving this goal."

The initiative has already shown promising results, with a significant reduction in maternal and newborn deaths reported in some areas.

"We are encouraged by the progress we have made so far. We are committed to continuing our efforts to reduce maternal and newborn deaths in Nigeria."

"The government initiative to reduce maternal and newborn deaths through community engagement is a significant step towards achieving the SDGs and improving the health and wellbeing of its citizens."

"We are committed to achieving the SDGs and improving the health and wellbeing of our citizens. We believe that by working together, we can achieve our goal of reducing maternal and newborn deaths in Nigeria." She added.

