Nigeria: Govt Suspends Teacher Over Immoral Conversation With Ex-Student

13 December 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Chidimma C. Okeke

The federal government has suspended a teacher who was caught engaging in an immoral conversation with a female student, saying, it is totally unacceptable.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Director of Press of the Federal Ministry of Education, Folasade Boriowo.

She said a video currently circulating online revealed a college staff member engaging in an immoral video conversation with a former female student.

"The staff member in question has been suspended pending a thorough investigation and potential disciplinary measures," she said.

"The alleged suspect has been handed over to the relevant authorities for investigation and prosecution.

"Also, he has been banned from entering or having any access to the school premises," she added.

