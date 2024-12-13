Nigeria: Over 500 Million Children Registered At Birth, Millions Still Invisible - Report

"Every child has the right to be registered and provided with a birth certificate so that they are recognised, protected, and supported."

A new report has shown that over 500 million children under five globally have been registered at birth in the past five years.

The report by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) indicates that significant progress has been made in global efforts to secure legal identities for children.

The report titled "Right Start in Life: Global Levels and Trends in Birth Registration" shows that despite increase in the number of registered children, about 150 million children still remain unregistered and invisible to government systems.

It also highlighted that over 50 million children with registered births lack birth certificates which is an essential document for proving legal identity, acquiring nationality, and accessing healthcare, education, and protection.

The Executive Director of UNICEF, Catherine Russell, expressed concerns over the millions of children who remain unregistered, rendering them invisible in the eyes of government and legal systems.

She said despite progress, too many children remain uncounted and unaccounted for.

"Every child has the right to be registered and provided with a birth certificate so that they are recognised, protected, and supported,"she said.

Regional disparities

The report indicates that while global birth registration rates have climbed from 75 per cent in 2019 to 77 per cent in 2024, progress has been uneven.

Although, progress has been notable in regions like Latin America and the Caribbean (95 per cent) and Eastern and South-Eastern Asia (94 per cent), sub-Saharan Africa lags behind with only 51 per cent of children registered.

This region accounts for over half of the world's unregistered children, approximately 90 million.

Within sub-Saharan Africa, disparities persist. Southern Africa leads with 88 per cent registration, Western Africa has made significant strides, reaching 63 per cent, Eastern and Middle Africa trail at 41 per cent.

According to a statement by UNICEF, slow pace of improvement combined with a rapidly growing child population means that sub-Saharan Africa could have over 100 million unregistered children by 2030 if current trends continue.

The statement also identified persistent barriers to birth registration.

"Many families around the world continue to face barriers due to weak political commitment, long distances and multiple visits to registration facilities, lack of knowledge about the registration process, unaffordable fees and prohibitive indirect costs, and, in some places, discrimination based on gender, ethnicity, or religion," the statement read.

The statement further revealed that despite these challenges, countries like Botswana and Côte d'Ivoire have achieved significant progress, with Botswana attaining universal birth registration and Côte d'Ivoire surpassing 90 per cent.

It added that Rwanda, Sierra Leone, and Tanzania have also demonstrated sustained improvements, serving as models for other nations.

Closing the gap

Recognising the need to close gaps in birth registration, UNICEF has outlined key recommendations aimed at ensuring every child's right to a legal identity.

These measures are designed to overcome existing barriers and strengthen registration systems worldwide. To achieve this, UNICEF calls for comprehensive reforms, improved processes, and greater community involvement.

"Register every child at birth as the foundation of legal identity, streamline registration processes and implement digital systems, leverage health, social protection, and education systems to promote registration.

"Reform legal frameworks to ensure inclusive and equitable registration systems, empower communities to demand civil registration as a fundamental right."

Highlighting the importance of birth registration in ensuring children's rights and access to vital services, Ms Russell emphasised the need for continued efforts to protect every child.

"Birth registration ensures children are immediately recognised under the law, providing a foundation for protection from harm and exploitation, as well as access to essential services like vaccines, healthcare, and education," she said.

Birth Registration

Birth registration is a fundamental right of every child, as enshrined in Article 7 of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC).

It provides a legal identity, ensuring access to essential services like healthcare, education, and social protection. Without registration, children remain invisible to government systems, leaving them vulnerable to exploitation, statelessness, and exclusion from opportunities.

The process involves recording a child's birth details in a civil register, offering a foundation for lifelong protection and legal recognition.

Globally, birth registration rates have improved significantly over the years. Yet, millions of children remain unregistered due to systemic barriers such as poverty, cultural practices, and lack of awareness.

These challenges are most acute in low-income regions, where registration services are often inaccessible or unaffordable.