Nigeria: TB Diagnosis - Molbio Diagnostics of India Deploys 333 Truenat Devices to Nigeria

Molbio Diagnostics of India has deployed 333 Truenat devices across Nigeria to boost diagnosis of tuberculosis in view of the increasing rate of TB detection in the country.

This development is a significant step by the Federal Ministry of Health, with support from the Global Fund, in leveraging cutting-edge technology to scale up testing to combat TB and other infectious diseases in regions with limited access to advanced medical facilities.

The deployment follows the promising results of a recent study published in Public Health Action, which highlighted the substantial impact of the Truenat system in reducing turnaround times for TB diagnosis and increasing case detection rates, a much-needed intervention for Nigeria that collectively accounts for 75% of the global missing TB cases and 70% of missing DR-TB cases. One key reason for the country's low case detection rate has been limited access to rapid molecular testing facilities at the last mile periphery.

Truenat, developed by Molbio Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., based in India, is a portable, battery-operated molecular device designed for point-of-care testing. Compatible with Truelux, the solar charging station, Truenat can be used to the extent of community level, providing rapid and accurate results, making it an ideal solution for remote and resource-limited settings.

This country-wide rollout of Truenat will enable the National Tuberculosis, Leprosy and Buruli Ulcer Programme (NTBLCP) to test 8,000 more people per day at minimum and 2 million more people per year, reducing the risk of community transmission while ensuring timely care.

Sriram Natarajan, CEO of Molbio Diagnostics,explained at a news conference yesterday that,"The deployment of 333 Truenat devices in Nigeria marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide innovative diagnostic solutions to underserved regions."

" We are committed to supporting Nigeria in its fight against TB and improving public health outcomes through timely and accurate diagnostics, "he added.

Molbio in collaboration with NTBLCP is currently conducting country-wide end users training and installation of the platform to ensure a smooth service delivery.

"The device is automated, battery-operated device used to extract, amplify, and detect specific genomic DNA loci for TB and Rifampicin resistant. This novel point-of-care diagnostic tool has minimal biosafety issues and does not require air conditioning because it can be used in relatively high room temperatures of ≤ 40°C. The system is compact, rugged, dust tolerant" Rita Akpakpan, the laboratory lead, NTBLCP, said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health Tuberculosis By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dr Emperor Ubochioma, the Program Management Unit Team lead said, "The deployment of Truenat devices across Nigeria is a transformative step in our battle against TB and DR-TB. "

"This initiative, supported by the Global Fund, empowers our healthcare system with advanced diagnostic tools that reach the hard-to-reach areas. We are confident that this will significantly improve TB detection rates and treatment outcomes, ultimately reducing the burden of TB in our country", Ubochioma added.