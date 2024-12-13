Nigeria: CAF Awards - Nnadozie Makes Final Shortlist for Women's Player of the Year, Nwabali Misses Out

In the Men's Player of the Year category, five outstanding candidates are still in the running for the coveted prize.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the final shortlist for the 2024 CAF Women's Player of the Year Award, with Nigeria's Chiamaka Nnadozie making the cut alongside Zambia's Barbra Banda and Morocco's Sanaâ Mssoudy.

The winner will be revealed at the prestigious 2024 CAF Awards ceremony, scheduled to take place on Monday at the Palais des Congrès in Marrakech, Morocco.

Nnadozie, a 24-year-old goalkeeper who plays for Paris FC in France's Division 1 Féminine, has been recognised for her outstanding performances throughout the year.

With a clean sheet ratio of 33%, Nnadozie has been instrumental in her team's success, providing reassuring security at the back.

Her impressive form earned her the Goalkeeper of the Season award in the 2023/24 Division 1 Féminine, as her side finished third in the league. Nnadozie also represented Nigeria at the Paris Olympic Games and is expected to continue playing a crucial role in her team's future success.

The CAF Women's Player of the Year Award is one of the most prestigious honours in African football, and Nnadozie's nomination is a testament to her hard work and dedication to the sport.

The winner will succeed Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala, who has dominated the award in previous years.

In the Men's Player of the Year category, five outstanding candidates are still in the running for the coveted prize.

Simon Adingra from Côte d'Ivoire, who plays for Brighton & Hove Albion in England, is among the nominees.

Other contenders include Serhou Guirassy from Guinea, who plays for Borussia Dortmund in Germany; Achraf Hakimi from Morocco, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain in France; Ademola Lookman from Nigeria, who plays for Atalanta in Italy; and Ronwen Williams from South Africa, who plays for Mamelodi Sundowns.

Notably, Nigeria's Stanley Nwabali was not included in the final shortlist for the CAF Men's Goalkeeper of the Year award, despite his impressive performance at the AFCON.

Nwabali played seven games, kept four clean sheets, saved two penalties in the semifinal shootout, and played a crucial role in helping Nigeria reach the final.

Nwabali has equally been doing well with his South African club, Chippa United, which made his exclusion highly debatable.