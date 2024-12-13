Southern Africa: Lesotho Seeks Partnership With Geo Pomona

A delegation from Geo Pomona Waste Management met Lesotho Prime Minister, Samuel Ntsokoane Matekane, here yesterday to discuss a potential partnership aimed at improving waste management in the country.

The Prime Minister expressed his enthusiasm for the solutions presented and requested a memorandum of understanding to be prepared by next month.

The delegation, led by Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Engineer Amos Marawa, held discussions at State House in Maseru where Prime Minister Matekane conveyed his approval of the waste management strategies proposed by Geo Pomona.

Engineer Marawa described the meeting as fruitful, highlighting the Prime Minister's commitment to urgently address the waste management challenges facing Lesotho.

"We just had a discussion with the honourable Prime Minister of Lesotho who has given our Government a commitment to implement this waste management project," Eng Marawa said.

"There is a request that Geo Pomona, working through the government of Lesotho, should come up with a proposal that can fast track this cooperation."

Eng Marawa emphasised Zimbabwe's readiness to assist Lesotho, particularly in resolving issues related to the current dumpsite, which poses health risks to nearby residents.

"So that it doesn't affect the population residing near the dumpsite, we aim to provide a long-lasting solution for waste management in Maseru, and throughout Lesotho."

Lesotho Minister of Local Government, Chieftainship, Home Affairs, and Police, Mr Lebona Lephema, expressed gratitude towards SADC Chair President Mnangagwa for fostering this collaboration.

"I am going to be coming to Zimbabwe to see how best we can come up with the proposal. We are looking forward to your proposal and to ensure that we can work together."

Mr Lephema also discussed plans to enhance bilateral relations, including the potential use of national identity cards for travel between the two countries, and encouraged business investment opportunities.

"We want to see if we can harmonise relations with Zimbabwe and South Africa, allowing our business people to invest in each other's countries."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Southern Africa Environment Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dr Dilesh Nguwaya, the executive chairman and chairman of of Geo Pomona Waste Management, reaffirmed his organisation's commitment to strengthening ties with Lesotho through co-operative agreements.

"What is next is to come up with a proposal for the government of Lesotho. I will urgently dispatch my team to conduct studies as this is an urgent matter."

Lesotho has faced significant waste management challenges, currently operating without a landfill and exporting hazardous waste 500km to South Africa.