Nigeria: Pams Travels Celebrates 20 Yrs in Industry

Three lucky customers have won air tickets during a raffle draw to mark the 20th anniversary of Pams Travels and Tours Ltd.

The guest speaker, Dr Akande Olumuyiwa , who delivered a lecture titled: The Future of Tourism and Travel: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow, highlighted the evolution of the industry and the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead.

The speaker noted that the industry has undergone significant changes over the years, driven by technological advancements, changing consumer behaviour, and shifting economic trends.

However, the speaker also emphasized that the industry has tremendous potential for growth, particularly in Nigeria, where tourism is still a nascent industry.

The speaker encouraged stakeholders to invest in the industry, noting that it has the potential to create jobs, stimulate economic growth, and promote cultural exchange.

In his remarks, Oyo State Commissioner for Tourism and Culture, Wasiu Olatunbosun, praised the CEO of Pams Travels and Tours Ltd, Mrs. Adenike Mustapha for her doggedness and readiness to learn, which has been instrumental to the company's success.

The commissioner noted that Mrs. Mustapha's passion for the industry has been evident throughout her 20-year career, and her commitment to excellence has earned her numerous accolades.

In her response, Mrs. Mustapha expressed her gratitude to her customers, staff, and stakeholders for their support over the years.

She pledged to continue providing excellent services to her customers and to contribute to the growth of the tourism industry in Nigeria.

She also presented an international ticket from Air Maroc to the grand prize winner, while two other winners received local tickets.

The Air Maroc team and other stakeholders also lauded Mrs. Mustapha's dedication to the industry, noting that her company has been a valuable partner in promoting tourism and travel in Nigeria. The event was a celebration of Pams Travels and Tours Ltd's achievements and a testament to Mrs. Mustapha's leadership and vision.

The company has come a long way since inception, and its commitment to excellence has earned it a reputation as one of the leading travel and tour companies in Nigeria.