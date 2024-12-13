Nigeria: Senate to Wike - Stop Further Demolitions in FCT

ABUJA — THE Senate has urged the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, Mr Nyesom Wike to stop further demolition of structures in the nation's Capital Territory.

According to the Senate, the FCTA Minister can only pull down those structures ordered for demolition by competent court of jurisdiction, pending investigation of its ad-hoc committee.

The Senate has begun investigation into the demolitions as the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill, yesterday, set up an ad-hoc committee to carry out a holistic investigation into the demolition matters and report back in two weeks.

The committee has the Deputy President of Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin as Chairman, with Senators Victor Umeh Jimoh Ibrahim(APC, Ondo South), Abdullahi Yahaya, Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe (PDP, Cross River), Mohammed Monguno, Oyelola Ashiru (APC, Kwara South) and Sahabi Yaú as members.

Resolutions of the Senate were sequel to a motion by Senator Ireti Kingibe, on recent demolition of structures in the FCT by the Minister.

Kingibe who noted that the Federal Capital Administration on the instruction of of the minister embarked on massive demolition of structures within the FCT, said that the demolition, according to the FCT authority, was informed by illegal structures and on non development of allocated plots of land by the FCT administration.

According to her, it was worrisome that in recent times, the demolition exercise in the FCT was no longer based on reasons adduced by the FCT administration, adding hat the current demolition in the FCT was not in line with due process of court orders to demolish.

She said that given the demolition, a cross-section of individuals had suffered untold hardships occasioned by massive demolition, which has led to a loss of properties worth billions of naira.

On his part, Senator Sunday Karimi said: "There is need to investigate this matter before giving any directive, we must hear from the minister, so we have to hear before we say stop demolition, you can't save his head at his back we need to hear from the minister."

We're not moved by sentiments -- WIKE

Menawhile, Mr. Wike has said he would not be moved by sentiments or blackmail in his bid to sanction property owners, who have refused to pay their ground rents despite several notices served on them.

He also warned construction companies in the territory against land grabbing, saying that the fact that they were given lands to house their equipment does not automatically confer on them ownership.

The minister stated this, yesterday, in Abuja when he gave out 50 Hilux vehicles to security agencies in the territory.

Blackmail won't work

The minister also warned against blackmail by residents who might have flouted the laws, saying he won't succumb to them.

Apparently reacting to the controversy that has trailed his decision to revoke a plot of land in which Niger Delta activist, Chief Rita Lori Ogbebor has interest, the minister said those who were laying claims to lands that have been revoked should produce documents to back their claims.

"Let me use this opportunity to tell Nigerians and residents of Abuja, we are not afraid of blackmail. In fact, you cannot be in this type of position and expect not to be blackmailed, particularly as regards this Abuja. Some of us have come to put our foot down.

"We will stop anybody who thinks that they can obtain government land without formal approval. We will not look at your face.

"If you like, you can be a civil rights activist. If you like, you can be a television talker. What is wrong is wrong.

"No amount of blackmail can stop us. People take government property without approval, without documents and I have told people that there was a government yesterday, that the government did not take any step does not mean that another government will come today and will not take any step. Or even if this government does not, tomorrow, another government will come that may take a step. That you did something 15 years ago does not mean it is right. It does not mean it is right.

"The mere fact that nobody tried to tell you it is not right does not make it right. You cannot take blackmail to get something from government. You can't. You cannot. Recently, we told Julius Berger to quit from central business area. When the Julius Berger came to Abuja, they asked for a site for them to do their construction. That site does not mean it belongs to Julius Berger. Julius Berger has finished their job. They have to quit the land.

"You cannot tell me if they give you a site because of your construction you finish, the land now turns to be your own. Is it possible? Show me the document that it belongs to you. I am not that kind of person you can think that you go on television and start saying you have lived on the land for over 20 years. And so what? You are a squatter. If you like, go and carry everybody. What is wrong is wrong.

"You go behind, you tell people to beg me then you go on television to tell people that they came to take your land and you say the land was allocated to a Rivers man. So what? So, a Rivers man is not entitled to have land in Abuja?

You will tell me who is that person that is entitled to have land in Abuja. You can't tell me that. If you want me to go and publish names of people who have land in Abuja, I will go and publish, let Nigerians see. If you want land, you know the right thing to do. You know the right step to take. Through blackmail you won't get it. You won't get it."