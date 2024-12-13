Liberia: President Boakai Signs Landmark Performance Contract and Code of Conduct With Public Officials

Monrovia — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., on Thursday presided over the signing ceremony and signed along with public officials, the Performance Management and Compliance System (PMCS) contracts and the Code of Conduct at the Parlours of the Executive Mansion.

The event brought together an array of Cabinet Ministers, Agencies, and Commissions, esteemed development partners, members of the Diplomatic Corps, and representatives from civil society, underscoring the broad-based support for this transformative governance initiative.

In his remarks, President Boakai described the PMCS as a pivotal step toward ensuring efficiency in government operations and fulfilling the Administration's developmental Plan under the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID).

"This system represents a fundamental shift in how we govern. We have established clear performance targets for every ministry, agency, and commission, and we will continuously monitor and evaluate our progress," President Boakai stated.

The PMCS aims to address longstanding inefficiencies in public administration by setting measurable performance targets, fostering accountability, and enhancing service delivery. It also includes adherence to the Code of Conduct, which was signed alongside the PMCS contracts by heads of government institutions.

The President emphasized that governance is not about promises but about delivering results that improve the lives of the Liberian people.

He reiterated his Administration's commitment to ensuring that every decision and policy contributes meaningfully to national progress.

"To our development partners, especially the UNDP, we extend our deepest gratitude for your support and belief in Liberia's potential. This partnership has been instrumental in making this vision a reality," President Boakai added.

The ceremony highlighted the critical roles of the Cabinet Secretariat and the PMCS Technical Working Group in advancing this initiative.

The President commended their dedication and called on all heads of institutions to fully embrace the system.

President Boakai concluded by urging all Liberians to support the Government's efforts to build a stronger, more accountable, and inclusive Liberia.