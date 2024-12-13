Nigeria: When Entertainment Encountered Sports At Amga Abuja 2024

The just concluded African Military Games Abuja 2024, AMGA 2024, was more than just a celebration of athletic prowess and military discipline, the two-week long event culminated into a razzmatazz of sheer fun and entertainment. Star-studded performances by renowned Nigerian artistes ignited the passion and captured the spirit of the people, underscoring the blending of electrifying spirit of sports with the vibrant energy of entertainment.

Starting from the closing ceremony held on Saturday November 30, to the after-party event same night, the evening saw the games transitioned into a carnival-like atmosphere, featuring Nigerian music icons, including Patoranking, Ice Prince, Omawumi, Timi Dakolo and Kaycee.

Recall that Nigerian music icon and song writer, Olamide Baddo, was unveiled as official brand ambassador of the game. He, alongside Koko Master, D'banj; Timi Dakolo and Yemi Alade delivered unforgettable performances during the opening ceremony in the spirit of fusing entertainment and sports.

The after-party event did not fall short of the guests' expectations. After Timi Dakolo took the centre stage with his signature blend of heartfelt lyrics and powerful vocals, Patoranking, an internationally acclaimed reggae-dancehall artiste brought his magnetic stage presence and chart-topping hits to the party.

Ice Prince followed with a fiery rap set and crowd favourites like "Oleku" "Limpopo" and "Pull Over". His vibrant choreography and infectious charisma turned the night into an unforgettable party, cementing the event as an entertainment spectacle.

Omawumi, the only female artiste in the lineup known for her soulful voice and dynamic performances, held the audience spell-bound with her rendition of "Billionaire", "If You Ask Me" and other classics. She dedicated some of her performances to the women in the military, celebrating their courage and contributions to peace and security across the continent.

AMGA Abuja 2024 was indeed a pulsating celebration of unity, talent, and the indomitable African spirit, that created a magical fusion of modern and indigenous artistry.

Held at the prestigious Moshood Abiola National Stadium, the African Military Games Abuja 2024 which started from November 18 was officially declared open by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on November 20 and was a melting pot of diverse cultures and extraordinary talent.

About 20 African nations participated in the games showcasing the discipline, skill, and resilience of Africa's finest military athletes. Athletic events ranging from Badminton, Boxing, Basketball, Combat Swimming, Football, Golf, Judo, KickBoxing, Obstacle Crossing, Shooting, Squash, Table Tenis, Lawn Tenis, Teakwando, Volleyball, and Wrestling, among others, featured in the games, thus demonstrating how sports diplomacy can foster collaboration, strengthen partnership and build trust among the African nations.

The Games was a step toward revitalising African unity and self-sufficiency, projecting a continent ready to address its challenges and standing stronger on the global stage. Nigeria, Algeria and Kenya topped the medals table at the games. Nigeria got 114 Gold, 65 Silver and 55 Bronze bringing the total to 234 medals won; that shot the country to first position during the games. Algeria, Nigeria's closest rival, got 53 Gold, 22 Silver and 21 Bronze medals; while Kenya coasted home with 21 Gold, 17 Silver and 12 Bronze medals, placing them in second and third positions respectively.

Nearly abandoned, the AMGA revival emphasizes Nigeria's role as a unifying force in Africa, bringing military forces together to foster cooperation, peace and camaraderie among African nations. For Nigeria, hosting the famous military games in Africa, akin to other international military sports competition at this crucial moment, was a welcomed development as the games has provided the much-needed opportunity to present Nigeria's scorecard of leadership to the global community.

The games has also presented opportunity for the Nigerian Armed Forces to showcase their skills to the world as officers and personnel of the Nigerian Armed Forces drawn from various military formations across the country participated actively in the games. For instance, Team Nigeria during the shooting event won 16 gold, nine silver and eight bronze medals.

Delegates from South Africa, Ghana, Algeria, Mali and other countries narrated their experiences while participating in the games in Nigeria and have noted with admiration that Nigeria is a country in Africa that has what it takes to lead Africa to greater heights.

As noted earlier, this year's games went beyond mere competition. The organisers skillfully wove entertainment elements into the event, turning it into a celebration of Africa's heritage.

At the closing ceremony of the event, athletes who distinguished themselves received medals and awards. To give the event the elevation it deserves, top military personnel from the rank of Chief of Defense Staff across participating nations were on ground to share the glory in their nation's participation at the games.

Nigeria's Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, represented the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the closing event and performed the symbolic cutting of the cake to bring the games to an end. Also, the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio was represented by his Deputy at the closing ceremony, while Nigeria's former Chiefs of Defence Staff, Lt. General Faruk Yahaya (rtd) and Lt. General Tukur Yusuf Buratai graced the occasion. Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State, Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, captains of industry and major sponsors of the games and other dignitaries were either present or represented at the closing ceremony.

The African Military Games was a platform that celebrated the discipline, resilience, and teamwork synonymous with military training. Soldiers, who typically stood shoulder-to-shoulder in defense of their nations, turned competitors in various sports.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sport Nigeria Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Beyond the parade of finest musical talents, the closing ceremony also witnessed the military bands from different nations that wowed the audiences with performances that mix patriotic anthems to showcase the creativity of African military personnel. Beyond the competition and celebration, the African Military Games was a crucible for diplomacy and regional cooperation. Military leaders and dignitaries convened on the sidelines to discuss strategies for fostering peace and security, leveraging the spirit of solidarity that the games inspired.

"These games remind us that despite our differences, we share a common bond as Africans and as defenders of our nations," said General Christopher Musa, Nigeria's 18th Chief of Defense Staff and Chief Host of the Games.

For many, the games was more than just a competition; but a source of inspiration. Children who watched from the stands or on television saw heroes in the athletes, dreaming of one day donning their nation's colors and standing tall on the grand stage.

The African Military Games 2024 (AMGA 2024) will undoubtedly be remembered as a milestone event, leaving behind a legacy of unity, athletic achievement, and entertainment pride.

As AMGA 2024 ended on an unforgettable chapter, one thing is certain: the "GAME" has set a benchmark for future editions, proving that when Africa comes together, the world watches in awe.

*Okoronkwo, a leadership and good governance advocate, wrote from Lagos via [email protected]