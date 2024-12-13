Nigeria: Mwun Defeats Navy to Win Inaugural Apmt-Wact Supercup

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (Haulage Unit) clinched victory in the inaugural APMT-WACT Supercup Onne Port football tournament, triumphing over the Nigerian Navy with an impressive 4-1 scoreline.

The grand finale, held on Friday, December 6, at the WACT Football Pitch, Onne Port, was flagged off by Commodore Gideon Kachim, Commander of the Navy Training School, Onne, who was represented by Lt. Commander K.S. Udoldo. The event brought together vibrant teams, enthusiastic supporters, and key stakeholders in the Nigerian maritime sector, showcasing camaraderie and sportsmanship.

General Manager of Government and Public Relations at WACT-APM Terminals, Innocent Ogbuji, emphasised the goal of fostering collaboration beyond the workplace.

"This tournament was designed to strengthen the relationship between WACT-APMT and its stakeholders in an informal and engaging environment. The teamwork, interaction, and fun experienced during this event have been phenomenal," he said.

Port Manager Raymond Abdulraham, who presented the trophy to the victorious MWUN Haulage Unit, praised the organizers for their efforts:

"WACT-APMT has brought smiles to the faces of the maritime community. While everyone performed well, there can only be one winner. Congratulations to the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria for this well-deserved victory," he said.

The inaugural APMT-WACT Supercup has set a high benchmark for fostering unity and camaraderie in Nigeria's maritime sector, promising an even brighter future for this sporting tradition