Nigeria Women Football League Set for Annual General Assembly in Abuja

13 December 2024
This Day (Lagos)
By Olawale Ajimotokan

Abuja — FCT is set to host the 2024 Annual General Assembly (AGA) of the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) on Tuesday, December 17, 2024.

In a statement released yesterday, the NWFL Chief Operating Officer, Modupe Shabi, noted that all arrangements had been finalized for the AGA, billed for Fabino by Toprank Hotels, Abuja.

She said the AGA meeting would be a significant gathering that would provide a compass for the women's football rising agenda and the women's football leagues in Nigeria.

Key stakeholders, including board members and representatives of Premiership and Championship clubs, will review the successes and challenges of the outgone 2023/2024 season.

Notably, Edo Queens emerged champions of the NWFL Premiership for the first time, while Honey Badgers and Ibom Angels secured promotion to the Premiership from the NWFL Championship.

The AGM will also focus on sustaining the league's growing credibility and improving operations while setting the calendar and start date for the 2024/2025 NWFL Premiership and Championship campaigns.

This pivotal meeting aims to further strengthen women's football in Nigeria and lay the groundwork for the league's continued growth.

