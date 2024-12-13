Nigeria: Mrs Tinubu - FG Is Committed to Rebuilding Healthcare System

Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has restated federal government's commitment to rebuilding the healthcare sector in Nigeria.

She stated this at the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the National Hospital Abuja.

Mrs Tinubu pointed out that the hospital remains pivotal and critical to the development of the sector.

According to her: "Every Nigerian deserves quality health care, regardless of their background or circumstances. The Federal Government, under the able leadership of President Bola Tinubu, is committed to rebuilding the healthcare system in Nigeria. Therefore, the NHA plays a vital role in ensuring that all Nigerians have access to quality and affordable healthcare.

"As we look to the future, I urge the members of staff and management of this great hospital to remain resilient and strive for excellence so that you can continue to positively impact the lives of many that seek qualitative medical care."

The First Lady said it is important to invest in the health of Nigerians and called on stakeholders to reflect on, and deliver positively to the course.

"The establishment of this facility would not have been possible without the foresight of the former First Lady, Hajia Maryam Abacha, whose vision under her National Programme, the Family Support Programme (FSP) birthed the idea that led to the establishment of a national hospital for Women and Children. The mandate of the Hospital was later changed in 1999 to serve as an apex referral Hospital in Nigeria, to cater for all and was renamed the National Hospital, Abuja.

"In the spirit of the anniversary, therefore, the Radiotherapy Centre will be named Mariam Abacha Radiotherapy Centre".

Mrs Tinubu commended the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Alli Pate and the Chief Medical Director, NHA, Prof. Muhammad Raji and all the staff of the hospital for their commitment to improving the health and well-being of citizenship.

Earlier in his remarks, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Pate emphasized that the health sector is undergoing major overhauling that will make it emerge in days to come out stronger and better.

The Medical Director of the National Hospital pointed out that the hospital is now on the threshold of becoming the referral hub for Africa.

