Monrovia — Liberian defender Sampson Dweh delivered an impressive performance against Manchester United, one of the world's most iconic football clubs, in their Europa League clash last evening.

Despite Viktoria Plzen's valiant effort, Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund came off the bench to score twice, helping United overturn a 1-0 deficit to secure a 2-1 victory. Matej Vydra had earlier given the hosts the lead shortly after the halftime break.

Dweh, a former LPRC Oilers player, played the full 90 minutes in what could be considered a dream performance. The Lone Star center-back showcased his defensive prowess with five clearances, one block, one interception, one tackle, and four ground duels won. His efforts earned him a BBC Sports rating of 6.17, making him Viktoria Plzen's third-best performer in the match. The defeat marked Plzen's first loss in this season's Europa League.

Meanwhile, the win elevated Ruben Amorim's Manchester United into the top eight positions, which guarantees automatic qualification for the tournament's last 16.

Hojlund, who has now scored five goals in the competition this season, sparked United's comeback with a stellar second-half display. The 21-year-old forward equalized following a neat link-up involving Antony and Amad Diallo. After Diallo's initial effort was blocked, Hojlund reacted quickly to prod the ball into the net from close range.

Hojlund then sealed the victory with a composed low strike into the bottom-right corner after latching onto a clever pass from Bruno Fernandes.

The young Dane's heroics overshadowed another error by United goalkeeper Andre Onana, whose misstep led to Plzen's opener. Onana's attempt to pass the ball out to Matthijs de Ligt was intercepted by Pavel Sulc, who squared it for former Watford and Burnley striker Matej Vydra to tap into an empty net.

Despite the setback, United's comeback keeps their Europa League campaign on track, while Sampson Dweh's standout performance continues to draw attention to his growing reputation on the European stage.