Liberia: Police Silent On Death Threats Against Speaker Koffa As Govt Removes Security

Monrovia — The Liberia National Police has stayed silent on alleged death threats against Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa, dodging public statements and media inquiries about the status of any investigation into the matter.

The alleged threat, received via SMS on December 9, warned Speaker Koffa to step down or face lethal consequences. Sent from the number 0887648454, registered to one Doris Bumie, the message read:

"Koffa, the speaker job is for the UP. Our party won't sit there and reward its enemies. We will kill you if we have to. Hint to the wise is sufficient. RESIGN NOW!!!"

Speaker Koffa's office immediately reported the threat to the Joint Security apparatus, which reportedly launched an investigation.

However, despite the gravity of the situation, the Liberia National Police has neither issued a public statement nor responded to media inquiries regarding the investigation's progress. At 10:36 AM on Thursday, The Liberian Investigator reached out to the Police Spokesperson via WhatsApp to request updates on the case, including whether any suspects had been identified or apprehended. Although the message was read, no response was provided.

Government Withdraws Koffa's Security Amid Crisis

Compounding the threat against Koffa, the government has reportedly decided to withdraw his state security detail. This decision was communicated to the Speaker on Thursday.

In response, Speaker Koffa took to Facebook, declaring his determination to continue upholding the Constitution despite what he described as efforts to intimidate him.

"I have officially been informed that all state security will be withdrawn tomorrow. These actions from the Executive do NOT change the fact that I remain the Speaker of the House of Representatives. This only further strengthens my resolve to fight for upholding the Rule of Law and the Liberian Constitution," he wrote.

The move to strip Koffa of state protection comes amid a legislative crisis in the House of Representatives. A self-proclaimed Majority Bloc of lawmakers has challenged Koffa's leadership, leading to legal battles, accusations of corruption, and a contested removal of the Speaker.

Attorney General Backs Majority Bloc

Attorney General Cllr. N. Oswald Tweh fueled the controversy by aligning the government with the Majority Bloc, which has been holding its own legislative sessions under the leadership of Representative Richard Koon whom they elected as their Speaker. In a public legal opinion, Tweh declared the bloc's actions lawful and consistent with constitutional provisions.

"My reading of the Court's opinion is that the majority bloc fulfilled the constitutional prerequisites for conducting legislative business," Tweh stated. "The Constitution mandates that a quorum be present and a presiding officer chair the session. In the absence of Speaker Koffa, the Deputy Speaker legally assumed this role."

Tweh cited Articles 33 and 49 of the Constitution, which outline the requirements for legislative quorum and the presiding officer, to justify the bloc's actions. He argued that legislative business could not be paralyzed indefinitely due to disputes over the Speaker's position.

Koffa's Lawyers Push Back

In response to Tweh's stance, Koffa's legal team has filed a Bill of Information with the Supreme Court, accusing the Attorney General of misinterpreting the Court's December 6 ruling. Lawyers Cllrs. Arthur T. Johnson and Justice Kabineh J'aneh argue that Tweh's interpretation undermines the Court's authority and emboldens unconstitutional behavior by the Majority Bloc.

"The action of the Minister of Justice has further exacerbated the situation," the filing states. The Bill of Information highlights ongoing violations by the Majority Bloc, including the convening of unauthorized sessions and the purported election of Rep. Richard Koon as Speaker, actions deemed unconstitutional and ultra vires by the Supreme Court.

Supreme Court's December 6 Ruling

The Supreme Court's ruling on December 6 addressed the constitutional requirements for legislative sessions. The Court emphasized that all sittings must adhere to Articles 33 and 49, which require a quorum and the presence of the Speaker or, in their absence, the Deputy Speaker, as the presiding officer.

The ruling further clarified that the judiciary's role is to interpret constitutional provisions, not to resolve procedural disputes within the legislature.

Despite this, Koffa's legal team contends that the Majority Bloc has continued to defy the Court's ruling, prompting the need for further judicial intervention.

Relief Sought

Koffa's lawyers are urging the Supreme Court to: