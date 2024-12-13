Liberia: U.S. - Liberia Country Coordination Meeting Advances Security Cooperation and Military Partnership

Monrovia — U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) sponsored a country coordination meeting in Monrovia, Liberia from 11 -13 December 2024 with representatives from the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) and various entities of the U.S. Department of Defense. U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Shawn Holtz, USAFRICOM deputy director for strategy, engagements, and programs, headed the U.S. delegation, while the AFL Chief of Staff, Brig. Gen. Davidson F. Forleh, led the Liberian delegation.

During this inaugural country coordination meeting, both parties honored their historic ties and explored avenues to both strengthen and exchange views on regional security topics, including border security, maritime security, countering violent extremist organizations, and the effects of climate change on security. The event facilitated a dialogue that will assist in synchronizing current activities, as well as identifying additional opportunities for training and participation in U.S. military exercises.

Both Brig. Gen. Holtz and Forleh reaffirmed the strong and longstanding bilateral defense partnership. Delegates from the U.S. expressed gratitude for Liberia's exemplary support to regional peacekeeping missions including their contributions to the United Nations

Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) from 2013 until the mission closed in 2023.

In addition to chairing the country coordination meeting, Brig. Gen. Holtz had the honor of holding courtesy calls with the Military Advisor to the President, the Deputy Minister of Defense for Administration, and the Chief of Staff of the AFL.