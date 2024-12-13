Nigeria: I Nearly Got Into Trouble Because of Telling the Truth - Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, revealed yesterday that he almost faced challenges with certain individuals in the country after urging Nigerians to pray for divine intervention against efforts by powerful cabals allegedly working to hinder the success of private refineries in Nigeria.

He made this remark during the ongoing annual Holy Ghost Congress themed Onward Christian Soldiers at the Redemption City, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

While Pastor Adeboye did not directly name those involved, he referenced a statement he made weeks ago during the church's annual Abuja Special Holy Ghost Service, which he said nearly got him into trouble.

In his words: "I said something during the Abuja Holy Ghost Service which I am not going to repeat because I nearly got into trouble because of telling the truth. Certain things happened, at least in my nation Nigeria, that force you to wonder: Are we under a curse? There are nations that didn't have all the resources we have, and yet, they seem to be doing better than we are doing. Hmmmm, let me leave that out."

It is worth noting that Pastor Adeboye had earlier expressed frustration over the billions of naira spent on repairing the nation's four government-owned refineries, which still fail to function optimally.

Speaking on the importance of divine light to individuals, families, communities, and nations, Adeboye declared:

"Let me just say tonight, in the name above every other name, there will be light in our nations."

He urged believers to cultivate a genuine relationship with God, emphasizing that such a connection would end all forms of emptiness, storms, and challenges in their lives.

In his words: "The power of a soldier is determined by who is behind him. If you stick with your Commander-in-Chief, you will soon become like Him. The first time it was recorded that our Commander-in-Chief spoke, He said, 'Let there be light,' and there was light."

He continued, explaining the authority of God's voice: "When He said it, He didn't whisper; it was a command, loud and clear. He called forth Lazarus from the grave in a loud voice (John 11:39-44).

"When there's going to be an earthquake on the earth, one way we know is that we hear a sound before the eruption. When an airplane is about to take off, there is noise. Before God spoke and brought light, certain conditions were there. There was formlessness and emptiness on the earth. 'Without form' means confusion. Wherever darkness is, there is bound to be confusion."