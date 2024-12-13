Liberia: U.S., Liberia Deepen Security Cooperation and Military Partnership

The United States and Liberia have reaffirmed their longstanding defense ties during a historic security cooperation meeting held in Monrovia from December 11-13, 2024. Sponsored by U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM), the inaugural Country Coordination Meeting brought together representatives from the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) and various U.S. Department of Defense entities to discuss shared security concerns and explore opportunities for deeper collaboration.

Leading the discussions were U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Shawn Holtz, USAFRICOM deputy director for strategy, engagements, and programs, and AFL Chief of Staff Brig. Gen. Davidson F. Forleh. According to a release from the US Embassy near Monrovia, the two sides celebrated the enduring relationship between their nations, underscoring the significance of Liberia's role as the oldest independent republic in Africa and its historical ties to the United States.

The meeting served as a platform for dialogue on pressing regional security issues, including border and maritime security, countering violent extremist organizations, and the impact of climate change on security. "This dialogue is essential in aligning our ongoing activities and identifying new areas for collaboration, such as training and participation in U.S. military exercises," Brig. Gen. Holtz emphasized.

Brig. Gen. Forleh echoed the sentiment, reaffirming Liberia's commitment to strengthening its defense partnership with the United States. The U.S. delegation also expressed gratitude for Liberia's contributions to regional peacekeeping, particularly its support for the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) from 2013 until the mission's closure in 2023.

During his visit, Brig. Gen. Holtz also held key meetings with Liberia's Deputy Minister of Defense for Administration, the Military Advisor to the President, and the AFL Chief of Staff. These engagements further highlighted the mutual commitment to fostering a robust bilateral defense relationship.

The meeting marks a significant step in enhancing security cooperation between the two nations, reinforcing shared goals of peace and stability in the West African region.