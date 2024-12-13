Liberia: Speaker Koffa 'Being Stripped of Benefits, Entitlements'

Embattled Speaker J. Fonati Koffa will today begin losing the immunities that he has enjoyed for nearly 12 months as the occupant of the third highest seat in the political leadership of the country, and the second in the line of succession.

The Executive, reliable sources indicated on Thursday, will withdraw Koffa's state security details as of today and other immunities that he enjoys will gradually be taken away. "Koffa is living in illusion. He is no longer the Speaker of the House of Representatives. He, himself, knows that," a top Executive mansion source told the Daily Observer on Thursday. "He only has the title hanging on him but the spirit and prestige of that office have since left him.

The source indicated that focus is now on Richard Koon, the purported new Speaker, who was controversially elected a few weeks ago to show leadership and unite the House so that they can start to do the job of the Liberian people.

"Koffa has been ousted and he must leave, and this is why he is being stripped of the benefits and entitlements," he said. "Koon is now in charge and he must show leadership to unite the House. That is the very first test of his leadership and he cannot fail.

Koffa confirmed in a social media post that the Executive has initiated steps to take away his immunities, but maintains that he remains the legitimate Speaker of the House.

"I have officially been informed that all State security will be withdrawn tomorrow," the embattled Speaker said. "These actions from The Executive do NOT change the fact that I remain The Speaker of The House of Representatives."

Koffa noted that the Executive's action to strip him of his immunities "only further strengthens my resolve to fight for upholding the Rule of Law and The Liberian Constitution."

The disclosure from the reliable Executive mansion source and the embattled Speaker, himself, come after reports emerged that President Joseph Boakai told the Speaker to resign, threatening to strip him of immunities, including security and police protection, if he refuses.

Following Koffa's refusal, sources indicate that the President warned of potential support for the Majority Bloc's efforts to dismiss him and revoke his protections. In response, Speaker Koffa reportedly expressed his intention to abide by the law and maintain his position despite the alleged threats.

These developments come amid a prolonged leadership impasse at the Lower House, which has been embroiled in a leadership crisis for over a month now, putting to test or some would say to an end, the legitimacy of the power of Koffa who has been struggling to tame his revolting colleagues.

Known as the Majority Bloc, the aggrieved lawmakers have been calling for the removal of Koffa-and may have succeeded, though their move reportedly lacks legal backing.

A little over two weeks ago, members of the Majority Bloc elected Representative Richard Koon (Unity Party, District 11, Montserrado County) as their new Speaker, following the bloc's declaration of the vacancy of the Speaker's position.

The decision was made after the reading of a purported resolution calling for the removal of the current Speaker, signed allegedly by 50 lawmakers, and the House's Deputy Chief Clerk reading it.

The Majority Bloc has strongly increasing pressure on the Executive to strip Speaker Koffa of his immunities. Early Tuesday, tensions remained high at the Capitol with a significant riot police presence as lawmakers from both sides arrived.

However, proceedings stalled when both the Majority and Minority blocs adjourned their respective sessions due to a lack of quorum. The stalemate continues despite a Supreme Court ruling, leaving the legislative crisis unresolved.

"I will not resign"

The embattled Speaker has insisted that he remains committed to uphold the Constitution of Liberia and rejected calls by the so-called majority bloc demanding his resignation.

"We can face the Liberian people; our vision is clear. On this journey, we will stand on the side of the Liberian people and the rule of law," Speaker Koffa said. "I don't want to be here one day past 49 [signatures]. As soon as you get 49 signatures, I am out. But this nonsense, where a few groups of people, either induced or not, come to destabilize the House and its leadership for personal aggrandizement that bus stops here."