Liberia Intensifies Efforts to Remove Children From the Streets

The Government of Liberia, under the leadership of President Joseph N. Boakai, has ramped up its efforts to address the growing issue of children living and working on the streets. Speaking passionately at the immediate removal of the street children launch, Hon. Gbeme Horace-Kollie, Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection (MOGCSP), emphasized the government's unwavering commitment to this cause and rallied social workers to see the task as a "service to the next generation."

"The government is very concerned," Minister Horace-Kollie declared, referencing President Boakai's persistent inquiry into the Ministry's progress on addressing the plight of street children and persons with disabilities. She noted that prior to and following August 28, 2024, significant groundwork was laid to assess the magnitude of the issue.

"We now have a comprehensive document called the 'Roadmap of Street Children,' which provides us with critical data on the number of children on the streets and the reasons behind their presence. This roadmap has informed our strategy and highlighted key areas that demand urgent attention from our government and partners," Minister Horace-Kollie explained.

To ensure efficiency in the field, the Ministry has divided Monrovia into four operational zones, with specific communities assigned for targeted intervention. The social workers, whom Minister Horace-Kollie described as "trained and equipped with the right language and tools," have been tasked with engaging street children and their families.

"These social workers were not randomly picked. They were trained to understand how to communicate effectively with the children and their families. Their job is to identify the children, trace their parents or guardians, and foster community-based solutions to reintegrate them into safe, family-based environments," she said.

Minister Horace-Kollie underscored the need for persistence, patience, and commitment from the social workers. "Every time you feel discouraged, remember that you have an obligation to the country. This is a duty to the nation and a service to the next generation," she urged. She also stressed the long-term impact of the initiative, noting that protecting vulnerable children now would have a direct effect on the future safety and well-being of other children.

The initiative is already yielding results, according to the Minister. Community mapping and mobilization activities have enabled the Ministry to identify vulnerable children and provide family-strengthening support through partnerships. Several children have been successfully removed from the streets and are currently being processed for reintegration.

Minister Horace-Kollie acknowledged the "sacrifices" and "team spirit" exhibited by the project's stakeholders, including the Deputy Minister of Gender, Josephine Greaves, and other technical staff. She lauded their tireless efforts and urged them to remain focused on the mission.

In her closing remarks, Minister Horace-Kollie issued a rallying call to all stakeholders, urging them to see the mission as a divine opportunity to make a lasting impact. "This work is tied to divinity. Let's see it as that. This is our moment to give back to the next generation," she declared.

Deputy Minister Josephine Greaves reinforced the call for collective action, emphasizing the project's importance to both the Ministry and President Boakai. "The future of these children depends on us. This project is dear to the heart of the Minister and the President," she said.

The launch of this initiative is part of a broader effort by the Government of Liberia to address child vulnerability and promote social protection. Through training, family reunification, and community engagement, the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection is determined to reduce the number of street children and create a pathway for them to thrive in safe, nurturing environments.

As Minister Horace-Kollie so poignantly stated, "If 70 to 80% of the next generation is exposed and vulnerable, what becomes of your own children? This is why we all have to take this work seriously."