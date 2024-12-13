Uganda: Drowning - a Silent Public Health Crisis in Uganda

Drowning has emerged as a pressing public health concern in Uganda, claiming an alarming average of nine lives daily, according to a preliminary report by the Makerere University School of Public Health.

This translates to over 3,000 deaths annually, placing Uganda among the countries with some of the highest drowning rates globally.

The report reveals that the majority of drowning victims in Uganda are aged between 5 and 25, with most incidents occurring in rural and peri-urban areas.

Many communities lack basic knowledge about water safety and drowning prevention, which exacerbates the issue. Lakes, rivers, and ponds are frequently used for transportation, fishing, and domestic activities, increasing exposure to drowning risks.

Additionally, children often play near water without adult supervision, further heightening the risk of accidents.

The findings come ahead of the World Health Organization's (WHO) launch of the Global Status Report on Drowning, scheduled for today, 13 December 2024, in Geneva.

This report is expected to provide updated data on global drowning trends and highlight effective prevention strategies.

Globally, drowning is one of the leading causes of unintentional injury-related deaths, particularly in low- and middle-income countries like Uganda. According to the WHO, over 236,000 people die from drowning each year worldwide.

While Uganda has made strides in addressing other public health challenges, a national strategy for drowning prevention remains absent. Stakeholders, including health experts and policymakers, are calling for urgent interventions to curb the crisis.