Uganda: TikToker Drowns in River Nile During Outing

The incident occurred during a recreational outing at the Nile Resort in Njeru Municipality, Buikwe District.

Police in Njeru have launched a search for the body of a Tiktoker who tragically drowned in the River Nile on December 1, 2024.

The deceased, Issa Ssekamanya, was among a group of friends who had traveled from Kampala for the leisure trip.

According to preliminary police reports, the group was playing netball near the river when a ball was thrown toward Ssekamanya but landed in deeper waters.

In an attempt to retrieve the ball, Ssekamanya ventured into the river's deep section and drowned.

Despite efforts from his friends to rescue him, they were unsuccessful. Instead of seeking immediate help, the group returned to Kampala and only informed his parents the following day.

The family reported the matter to Njeru Police on December 2, 2024.

Ssezibwa Region Police Spokesperson, SP Hellen Butoto, confirmed that Ssekamanya's body is still missing, and authorities are working to retrieve it from the river.

She also mentioned that police are investigating the incident and searching for one individual allegedly connected to it.

The incident occurred in a deep section of the river, where strong rapids and fast-moving water made rescue efforts difficult.

Authorities are hopeful that the body will be found downstream, near the Bujagali Hydro Power Dam.

SP Butoto urged the public to exercise caution near water bodies and follow safety precautions to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

This sad event underscores the importance of heightened awareness when engaging in recreational activities near dangerous waters.