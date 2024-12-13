Nigeria: Insecurity - We're Ready for State Police - Governors

Governors of the 36 states of the federation have declared their readiness to establish state police to curb the security challenges they face in their states.

This was disclosed yesterday by Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani during an interaction with State House correspondents after the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting presided over by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He disclosed that the NEC had postponed the final decision on establishing state police in the country until January 2025.

According to Governor Sani, the 36 states had already submitted proposals supporting the establishment of state police to address Nigeria's growing security challenges. Only the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has yet to submit its proposal.

He said, "Virtually every state has its own peculiar security challenges, and many agree that state police is the way forward. Today, the Council decided to step down the discussion until the next meeting to allow for further deliberation and the presentation of a report from the NEC Secretariat."

The governor underlined the pressing need for enhanced security measures, citing ungoverned spaces nationwide and a significant shortage of personnel in federal security agencies, including the police and armed forces.

"Establishing state police will help address these gaps, particularly in states grappling with unique security issues," he said.

The governor also disclosed that the NEC Secretariat had committed to engaging stakeholders further before the Council's January meeting where a comprehensive report would be presented.

This development marks a significant step in Nigeria's ongoing efforts to decentralise policing amid widespread concerns over insecurity.

If implemented, state police would empower states to establish their own law enforcement agencies to address localised threats more effectively.

The Council also urged state governments to key into the programmes of the Presidential Food Systems Coordinating Unit (PFSCU) in the bid to address the challenges militating against food security and their underlying causes.

This is just as Vice President Shettima said the economic seeds sown by the federal government through reforms and interventions in 2024 were already beginning to bear fruit.

NEC took the decisions at its 147th meeting chaired by the vice president at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

In a presentation to the council, Marion Moon, the technical assistant to the president on agriculture (Office of the Vice President) and coordinator of the Presidential Food Systems Coordinating Unit (PFSCU), highlighted the unit's strategy to collaborate with subnational organizations to address food insecurity and unlock Nigeria's agricultural potential across the country.

She said the PFSCU's priorities, especially agribusiness, will enhance delivery mechanisms and expedite action in attaining targets enshrined in the Tinubu administration's Renewed Hope Agenda and the various aspirations of the respective state governments.

In its resolution, NEC commended the presentation by the unit's coordinator and urged state governments to participate in the initiative. It also requested the unit articulate and present its key achievements at the next council meeting.

The NEC also approved the request of the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to seek a National Assembly amendment to its subsisting Act and to provide an alternative funding source for the agency.

The council's approval followed an earlier presentation by RMAFC seeking approval of the agency's proposed bill to the National Assembly to amend its subsisting Act to approve 0.05 percent of non-oil federation revenue as an alternative funding source for the Commission.

The vice president urged members of the council to prepare for the New Year, taking into consideration the extent to which the programmes, projects, and policies executed this year had influenced the course of the nation's economy.

Speaking on Thursday during the 147th NEC meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Shettima noted that it was not just the final meeting of Council for the year but also a session to assess progress made so far in advancing the aspirations of the Nigerian people, and whether the actions and decisions taken have justly prioritised the collective good over individual interests.

He said, "Difficult decisions have been taken to redirect the course of our national economy, and the results are beginning to show. The recent report of a 3.46% GDP growth in the third quarter of 2024 is a reassuring sign of the harvests ahead. This growth reflects not just numbers but the collective efforts and sacrifices made by all stakeholders in this room.

"Our agenda today includes a presentation on the current state of the economy by the World Bank. This is a timely discussion as we approach what promises to be our season of harvest. The economic seeds we have sown throughout this year, through reforms and interventions, are beginning to bear fruit".

Shettima observed that the NEC meeting which is always held at the council chamber of the Presidential Villa has been an avenue that provides diverse viewpoints, including dissenting and contrarian voices, noting that it attests to the democratic disposition of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who he described as "a democrat in every sense". The Vice President also described the World Bank's HOPE Project, which focuses on Human Capital Opportunities for Prosperity and Equity, as a significant opportunity for Nigeria.

"This initiative promises to strengthen our basic education and primary healthcare systems, ensuring that we expand our human capital indices in ways that create lasting impacts. Through targeted strategies, we can address long-standing inequalities and position our workforce to compete in a rapidly evolving global economy," he said.

At the meeting, the finance minister, Wale Edun, gave an update on account balances as of December: Excess Crude Account - $473,754.57; Stabilisation Account - N33,727,1919, 212.94 and Natural Resources Account - N28,275,747,874.93

The chairman of the NEC Ad-hoc Committee and Governor of Kogi State, Usman Ododo, gave an update report on the committee's activities and noted the implementation of some of its recommendations, especially the provision of financial support to States and disbursement of funds to line ministries and agencies of government to address flood and related disasters across the country.

He prayed the council to approve the winding down of the committee's activities and transfer of its duties to the Taskforce on Flood, Erosion, Drought and Desertification.

The council noted the committee's prayers and commended the chairman and members for dutifully performing their tasks. It then approved its recommendations for the disbursement of the balance of funds approved for ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) for flood mitigation and related activities.

On the establishment and readaptation of historical sites to creative villages, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo--Olu said that as part of this Initiative, some of these historic sites will be re-adapted into a creative village (Renewed Hope Creative Village), and new ones will be established where necessary through a transformative process that blends cultural preservation with innovation.