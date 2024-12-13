Nigeria: Oyetola - Govt to Unveil Final Validation Process for National Policy On Marine, Blue Economy

Abuja — The federal government, Wednesday said it was set to unveil the final validation process for National Policy on the Marine and Blue Economy to refine it priorities and solidify a framework for advancing the maritime sector over the next few years.

The government, through Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola at the final technical validation workshop on the development of the National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy in Abuja said the strategic initiative which will soon be unveiled reflects President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's determination to unlock the vast potential of our marine resources, expand opportunities beyond land-based development, and establish this sector as a key driver of national prosperity in line with Africa's Agenda 2063.

Oyetola noted that this session marks the conclusion of the Ministry's consultative engagements with key stakeholders and industry leaders, aimed at finalising a well-rounded and inclusive policy framework.

He opined that the workshop brings together a diverse group of professionals, including industry experts, academics, and researchers, to foster collaboration and share innovative solutions for enhancing marine governance.

According to the Minister, "it is an important platform to capture diverse perspectives, and I trust that participants will engage, actively, in the discussions and contribute valuable insights to advancing Nigeria's blue economy agenda.

"A key factor in driving maritime development is the establishment of a strong policy framework. Many African countries are intensifying their cooperation to enhance knowledge of the blue economy and adopt policies that will unlock its vast potential. Nigeria is no exception."

The Ministry, he said, has a clear vision for the sector, adding: "our presence here today reaffirms the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda to exploring the maritime future of our great country.

"Distinguished participants, as a crucial pillar of our future economy, Nigeria's maritime domain holds immense potential. Addressing the relationship between the marine and blue economy sectors and economic growth through an inclusive maritime policy is at the heart of this technical validation session.

"It urges us to pave the way for a flourishing sector that prioritizes sustainability, with a unified commitment to positioning Nigeria as a leader in the global blue economy," he said.

Similarly speaking, the Director, Planning Research and Statistics, Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy Mrs. Ibrahim Kalthum, explained that the Marine and Blue economy represents a critical pillar for our National Development agenda, offering a pathway to economic diversification, environmental sustainability, and social inclusion.

Kalthum, said it encompasses key sectors such as fisheries and aquaculture, tourism, blue energy, and maritime transport, which hold enormous potential to generate wealth, create jobs, and improve livelihoods.

According to her, "to realize this potential requires deliberate, coordinated, and inclusive efforts, precisely the kind of collaboration this workshop aims to strengthen.

"Today's Executive validation workshop is a testament to the dedication of all stakeholders from MDAs, the legislature, the private sector, academia, civil society, and local communities, in shaping a policy framework that is not only inclusive but also actionable and forward-looking.

"It is also an opportunity to ensure that the inputs gathered during the Lagos engagement are accurately reflected in the final policy document," she said.