Nigeria: Lagos Signs Organ Transplant Bill, Four Others Into Law

The Attorney-General of Lagos State and Commissioner for Justice, Lawal Pedro (SAN), says the Human Organ and Tissue Transplantation Bill has been signed into law to prohibit illegal organ harvesting.

Mr Pedro disclosed this on Thursday at the Ministry of Justice in Alausa, Ikeja, while briefing journalists on the significance of the new law and four others.

According to him, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State signed the new laws to show commitment to the welfare, security and prosperity of every Lagosian.

The other four new laws are Consumer Protection Law, Lagos Enforcement Training Institute Laws, Victims Assistance, Witness Protection Laws and Fire and Rescue Service Laws.

He said, "These laws are not just milestones in the state's legislative journey; they demonstrate our unwavering commitment to ensuring that Lagos remains a beacon of progress, justice, and opportunity in Nigeria.

"As a government, our priorities have always been to address the immediate needs of our citizens, protect their rights, ensure their safety, health and prosperities.

"In this regard, the recently signed laws cover some critical areas of public welfare, human rights, safety, and environmental sustainability.

"These Laws have been thoughtfully designed to tackle some of the most pressing issues facing our state while paving the way for a more just, secure and prosperous future for all residents of Lagos."

The attorney-general further explained that the Lagos Consumer Protection Agency Law signified a leap forward in enhancing consumer rights in the state.

According to him, as Lagos continues to be a hub of commerce, business and trade, it is imperative that the interests of the residents are safeguarded.

He highlighted the Lagos Consumer Protection Agency Law as a major step forward in protecting residents.

"As Lagos continues to thrive as a hub of commerce and trade, it is crucial that the rights of our citizens are safeguarded.

"This law empowers consumers to hold businesses accountable and ensures strict enforcement of their rights.

"Violation of this law attracts the power to seal premises selling hazardous products and imposes (a) fine of up to N5 million for violations.

"Offenders face penalties, including a custodial sentence of six months or N500,000 fine and subsequent offenders will receive stricter punishments, including fines of up to N750,000 and longer sentences."

Mr Pedro also explained that the Human Organ Harvesting and Tissue Transplantation Law addressed illicit organ trade and unethical medical practices.

He said it was a groundbreaking framework to regulate organ harvesting and transplant in the state, adding that the law prohibits organ harvesting without proper authorisation and bans advertisements for the sale of human organs.

"This legislation protects individuals from exploitation and ensures medical procedures adhere to the highest ethical standards.

"Violators risk up to 10 years imprisonment or a fine of up to N10 million," Mr Pedro said.

The commissioner for justice also explained the three other new laws and urged all residents to familiarise themselves with the laws and to actively engage in their enforcement.