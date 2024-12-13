Sudan: Child Among 3 Killed in SAF Airstrikes On South Darfur Capital

Nyala — Six people were killed and injured in Nyala, the capital of South Darfur, on Wednesday night after warplanes carried out a series of airstrikes on the city for the third consecutive day. The attacks targeted residential areas and caused widespread destruction.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that a Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) airstrike targeted El Sekka Hadid in northern Nyala, killing three people and critically injuring three others. The injured were rushed to the hospital for medical treatment. The SAF also reportedly targeted a house in El Jumhuriya, near the Nyala Museum, terrifying residents.

Amr Mohamed, a resident of El Sekka Hadid, shared his grief as he filmed the damage to his home following the bombing, in a video sent to Dabanga. "We are defenceless. The aircraft came at 11 pm, struck our house, and returned to drop more bombs. My mother was killed, and my child was injured in this attack," he said. "We have nothing left. Our house is in ruins, and we have no food. How can we survive like this?"

"Most of the residents are now out in the streets, fearing further bombardment. We are unsure where to go", said another resident of El Sekka Hadid. "If we stay, we risk being caught in another attack, but if we leave, we cannot find food or basic necessities. We stay up all night in constant fear."

A resident who chose to remain anonymous described 'terrifying' living conditions. "Our psychological state is unstable, and we do not know how to cope with this constant threat."

"We are helpless people trapped in this crisis, unable to leave due to the severe economic conditions," a Nyala resident told Radio Dabanga. "We are not involved in the fighting. We are just civilians who are now being targeted."

Nyala residents called on the United Nations to push for a no-flight zone, urging the international community to take immediate action to prevent further civilian casualties.

Nyala has been subjected to numerous airstrikes since the RSF took control of the city on October 26, 2023, leading to hundreds of deaths.

In October of this year, the Sudanese government in Port Sudan prevented a UN delegation from visiting South Darfur. Social Affairs Minister Hafiz El Saleh, who was arranging to receive the UN delegation in Nyala, suggested at the time that "evidence in the area condemns the army, so they decided not to allow the [UN] delegation to reach Nyala."