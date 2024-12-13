Niger: Military Govt Bans BBC for 3 Months

Premium Times/screenshot
Niger’s junta leader General Abdourahamane Tchiani.
13 December 2024
allAfrica.com

The military government of Niger suspended the BBC for three months, reports the  international broadcaster.  Niger's Minister of Communication Raliou Sidi Mohamed announced the decision, accusing the BBC of "spreading fake news to destabilise social peace and demoralise troops fighting jihadists".

BBC programmes in Hausa - the most spoken language in Niger - and French are broadcast via local radio partners, reaching about 17% of the adult population in the country, according to the BBC.

The BBC website is not blocked and the radio can still be accessed on shortwave.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.