Niger: Military Govt Bans BBC for 3 Months

The military government of Niger suspended the BBC for three months, reports the international broadcaster. Niger's Minister of Communication Raliou Sidi Mohamed announced the decision, accusing the BBC of "spreading fake news to destabilise social peace and demoralise troops fighting jihadists".

BBC programmes in Hausa - the most spoken language in Niger - and French are broadcast via local radio partners, reaching about 17% of the adult population in the country, according to the BBC.

The BBC website is not blocked and the radio can still be accessed on shortwave.