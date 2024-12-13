Nigeria: German Agency Urges Tinubu to Restore Peace in S'east By Releasing Nnamdi Kanu

13 December 2024
This Day (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo

Umuahia — A German international agency, the German Initiative for Knowledge Transfer, has renewed its call for the federal government to end the insecurity in the South East zone by releasing Nnamdi Kanu.

The Country Director of the Agency, Hon Obinna Ichita, made the call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene on Kanu's travails, saying his continued detention has perpetuated the insecurity plaguing the South East.

In a statement, Ichita advocated the need for presidential intervention to resolve the Kanu issue and free the South-East from the stranglehold of insecurity.

The Country Director of the German Initiative for Knowledge Transfer, had made similar demand on the presidency when Muhammadu Buhari was in power but the advice yielded no result.

He, however, urged Tinubu to succeed where his successor failed by freeing the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) and restore peace to the zone.

"I appeal to President Bola Tinubu to kindly intervene and graciously approve and direct the activation of a process that will see to the release of Mazi Kanu and the restoration of peace and security in South East through negotiation and alternative dispute resolution mechanism," he said.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.