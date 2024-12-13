Nigeria: German Agency Urges Tinubu to Restore Peace in S'east By Releasing Nnamdi Kanu

Umuahia — A German international agency, the German Initiative for Knowledge Transfer, has renewed its call for the federal government to end the insecurity in the South East zone by releasing Nnamdi Kanu.

The Country Director of the Agency, Hon Obinna Ichita, made the call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene on Kanu's travails, saying his continued detention has perpetuated the insecurity plaguing the South East.

In a statement, Ichita advocated the need for presidential intervention to resolve the Kanu issue and free the South-East from the stranglehold of insecurity.

The Country Director of the German Initiative for Knowledge Transfer, had made similar demand on the presidency when Muhammadu Buhari was in power but the advice yielded no result.

He, however, urged Tinubu to succeed where his successor failed by freeing the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) and restore peace to the zone.

"I appeal to President Bola Tinubu to kindly intervene and graciously approve and direct the activation of a process that will see to the release of Mazi Kanu and the restoration of peace and security in South East through negotiation and alternative dispute resolution mechanism," he said.