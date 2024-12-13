Nigeria: Labour Party Heads to Court, Wants Seats of Defectors Declared Vacant in N'assembly

Abuja — The leadership of the Labour Party, has filed legal actions in the court to compel the National Assembly leadership to declare the seats of the defected Labour Party lawmakers vacant.

The party also asked that every salary, emolument or privileges received, from the date of defection be returned.

It said it received with dismay news of the betrayal of the people of Jos South/Jos East by Mr. Akangbe Illiya, a man whom the Labour Party and the people of Plateau State entrusted with their collective hopes and aspirations for a just and equitable society through legislation.

According to the party, Hon. Illiya has engraved his name on the Labour Party 'Hall of Shame' register, and brought dishonour to himself through this action. In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, the party said while it was true that the constitution guaranteed citizens the right to freedom of association, the constitution qualified such rights regarding the membership of political parties.

Ifoh said the law did not protect an individual who stole the mandate of a people and a political party to run into another without first surrendering the mandate he deceitfully acquired.

It said the defection like similar ones before it was unfortunate and condemnable.