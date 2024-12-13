Africa: EU Extends Climate Funding to Over 350 Local Govt Councils in Africa

Abuja — The European Union (EU) said yesterday that it has extended assistance to over 350 local government councils across sub-Saharan Africa to mitigate the impact of climate change.

In his keynote address at the closing event of the Abuja Urban Lab, the European Union delegation to the event led by Tomasz Gawlik, highlighted the EU's role in supporting cities and infrastructure development in Africa, particularly through the Covenant of Mayors in Sub- Saharan Africa (CoMSSA).

"The EU has committed to ambitious climate action, not only within its borders, but also globally," Gawlik said.

This initiative, led by CoMSSA and co-funded by the European Union, brought together a wide spectrum of stakeholders to collaboratively address critical waste governance and Infrastructure challenges in the city. The programme is co-implemented by the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ).

The Abuja Urban Lab has been an inclusive, platform, fostering dialogue and joint problem-solving between institutions such as the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

One of the key outcomes of the Urban Lab was the development of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that provides a roadmap for Inter-agency collaboration on waste management In Abuja.

This closing event presented the agreements and commitments mode within the framework to the public. Additionally, a Declaration of Commitment was signed by the key stakeholders, reaffirming their shared vision for sustainable waste governance.

Gawlik said that this reflects the broader strategy to address climate change with special focus on Africa, which faces significant urbanisation and climate-related challenges.

"And cities, while responsible for a large portion of global emissions, are also centres of innovation and solutions for climate change. And in Africa, rapid urbanisation, extreme weather and resource scarcity pose huge challenges to cities.

"But through effective climate action, cities can reduce emissions and increase their resilience. To support this, the EU has been actively involved and engaged in global climate activities, notably through CoMSSA, which was launched in 2015.

"The initiative supports now over 350 local governments across Sub-Saharan Africa, helping cities develop their sustainable energy access and climate action plans. And this ensures that cities have clear strategies for addressing climate-related risks and opportunities," he added.

AMAC Chairman, Christopher Maikalangu represented by his Vice, Nasir Usman, while speaking, described the initiative as a remarkable journey of collaboration, innovation, and commitment to addressing one of the most pressing challenges facing our great city.

"The Abuja Open Lab has provided a platform for meaningful dialogue and joint problem solving. Over the past year, it has brought together key institutions," he added.

Cluster Coordinator, Nigeria Energy Support Programme (NESP), Mr Duke Benjamin, represented by Sharon Kaburuk, said it marked the culmination of a year-long collaborative journey aimed at addressing the pressing waste management challenges in Abuja.