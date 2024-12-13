Nigeria: Seplat Completes $1.2bn Exxonmobil Deal

Seplat Energy Plc has completed its acquisition of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited ("MPNU") from ExxonMobil.

The transaction worth $1.2bn, according to Seplat, "Is transformative for Seplat Energy, more than doubling production and positioning the company to drive growth and profitability, whilst contributing significantly to Nigeria's future prosperity."

It would be recalled that the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) in,1 October approved the deal at a time it blocked Shell's asset sale of up to $2.4 billion to Renaissance consortium.

The completion of the Seplat-ExxonMobil deal has created Nigeria's leading independent energy company, with the enlarged company having equity in 11 blocks (onshore and shallow water Nigeria); 48 producing oil and gas fields; 5 gas processing facilities; and 3 export terminals.

The acquisition of the entire issued share capital of MPNU adds the following assets to the Seplat Group: 40% operated interest in OML 67, 68, 70 and 104; 40% operated interest in the Qua Iboe export terminal and the Yoho FSO; 51% operated interest in the Bonny River Terminal ('BRT') NGL recovery plant; 9.6% participating interest in the Aneman-Kpono field; and approximately 1,000 staff and 500 contractors will transition to the Seplat Group.

MPNU adds substantial reserves and production to Seplat Energy; 409 MMboe 2P reserves and 670 MMboe 2P + 2C reserves and resources as at 30 June 2024 and 6M 2024 average daily production of 71.4 kboepd.

Speaking on the transaction, Chairman of Seplat Energy, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for supporting this transaction, and appreciated the support and diligence of the various ministries and regulators for all the work to reach a successful conclusion.

"We are delighted to welcome the MPNU employees to Seplat Energy. We are excited to begin our journey in a new region of the country, and we look forward to replicating the positive impacts we have achieved within our communities in our current areas of operations.

"Seplat's mission is to deliver value to all our stakeholders, and we treasure the good relationships we have developed with the government, regulators, communities and our staff."

Chief Executive Officer of Seplat Energy, Roger Brown described the acquisition as a major milestone, adding, "I extend my thanks to the entire Seplat team for their hard work and perseverance to complete this transaction.

"MPNU's employees and contractors have a strong reputation for safety and operational excellence, and I welcome them to the Seplat Energy Group.

"We have acquired a company with one of the best portfolios of assets and related infrastructure in a world class basin, providing enormous potential for the Seplat Group. Our commitment is to invest to increase oil and gas production while reducing costs and emissions, maximising value for all our stakeholders.

"MPNU is a perfect fit with our strategy to build a sustainable business that can deliver affordable, accessible and reliable energy for Nigeria alongside attractive returns to our shareholders".