Nigeria: NNPP Dismisses Rival Faction's Leadership Claims

The New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) has rejected claims by a faction led by Dr Boniface Aniebonam and his allies, who assert they have assumed control of the party's leadership.

In a statement jointly signed by the National Legal Adviser, Robert Hon, and the National Publicity Seacretary, Ladipo Johnson, the NNPP leadership labelled the claims as "misleading propaganda" orchestrated by impostors working for unnamed paymasters to destabilise the party.

The party also dismissed a purported judgment obtained by the faction from the Abia State High Court, Uzuakoli, calling it a "pyrrhic victory" with no legal standing. The NNPP leadership insisted the judgment was fraudulently obtained and is currently being challenged in court.

According to the NNPP, the court's decision was based on falsehoods, as the faction allegedly concealed material facts, including a prior judgment from the Federal High Court in Abuja.

They said in the case (Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/2023), delivered by Justice Emeka Nwite on April 18, 2024, the court ruled that the faction had no rights or privileges in the NNPP following their expulsion from the party.

The NNPP also emphasised the authenticity of its official logo, featuring an academic cap and a book on a red-white-red background, which is registered with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).