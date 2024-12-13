Nigeria: Yobe Hosts First Cultural Summit

The Yobe State Government, in collaboration with ActionAid Nigeria, has organised its inaugural cultural summit, aimed at showcasing the state's rich cultural heritage and artifacts.

Speaking at the event, Hajiya Husna Ibrahim, Executive Director of the Yobe State Council for Arts and Culture, explained that the summit was designed to foster unity among the diverse tribes of the state.

With more than 10 tribes represented in Yobe, the event seeks to bring citizens together, irrespective of their backgrounds, to celebrate shared values.

"This summit highlights our cultural heritage, passed down from our forefathers to the present and future generations. It underscores the importance of knowing our roots and cultural identity as key factors for achieving sustainable development," Hajiya Husna said.

She said the summit aims to promote unity, peace, and a sense of oneness, encouraging people to embrace their cultural identity and work collectively for progress.

Kenneth Unuafe, Project Manager for ActionAid Nigeria, commended the initiative, noting that it aligns with ActionAid's global efforts to promote peace and social cohesion.

He commended Yobe State for taking steps to preserve and celebrate its cultural diversity.

The summit featured cultural exhibitions, discussions, and performances, serving as a platform to strengthen communal bonds and highlight the importance of cultural heritage in fostering development and harmony.