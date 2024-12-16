Liberia: 'Enough Is Enough!' CDC Foot Soldiers Back Anti-Govt Protest

Monrovia — The National Foot Soldiers of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) have thrown their weight behind the upcoming "Citizens Nonstop, Capitol Lockdown" protest, describing it as a decisive stand against what they term as the "oppressive rule" of the Unity Party-led government.

In a statement issued over the weekend, the group urged its members to join the protest, which is being organized by the "Concerned Citizens for the Protection of Our Constitution, Democracy, and the Rule of Law." The demonstration is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, December -, 2024, at the Capitol Building in Monrovia.

"We refuse to remain silent," the CDC Foot Soldiers declared. "For posterity to judge any generation rightfully, they must rise up to the occasion and, without fear or silence, say to the powers that be: Enough is enough!"

The CDC Foot Soldiers accused the Unity Party government of reneging on its promises, perpetuating political witch-hunts, failing to address unresolved mysterious deaths, violating constitutional provisions, and overseeing worsening economic hardships.

"They lied to the Liberian people, claiming that immediate past officials of government stole public funds and would be audited and prosecuted," the group stated. "Today, all we see are politically motivated witch-hunts without evidence to pursue their cases in court."

The group also criticized the Boakai-led administration for its failure to address unresolved deaths, citing high-profile cases such as the death of Charlotte Musu, and accused the government of blatant disregard for Supreme Court rulings and tenure protection laws.

"The ruling Unity Party government is using its influence to orchestrate the removal of a legitimately elected Speaker," the statement charged, referencing the ongoing leadership dispute in the House of Representatives. The group alleged that a "self-styled majority bloc" is working against Speaker Fonati Koffa.

The endorsement from the CDC Foot Soldiers comes amidst escalating tensions in the House of Representatives. Attorney General and Justice Minister Natu Oswald Tweh recently declared that the self-proclaimed majority bloc had the constitutional authority to conduct legislative business -- a position that has been strongly contested by the Koffa-led bloc at the Supreme Court.

The CDC Foot Soldiers further accused the administration of abusing tenure positions and undermining the authority of the judiciary. "Tenure positions are being manipulated, and Supreme Court rulings are being disrespected," the group alleged, referencing claims that Speaker Koffa is being coerced to resign under threats of losing his privileges.

On the economic front, the group blasted the government's policies, particularly its alleged collusion with GSM companies to deprive citizens of data promotions.

"As if the unemployment rate of 96% is not enough, the government has imposed strange economic policies that keep prices high while the exchange rate fluctuates. Now, they have conspired with GSM companies to deny the struggling masses their data packages and other benefits," the statement read.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Framing the protest as a call to action, the CDC Foot Soldiers urged their thousands of supporters to stand in solidarity and challenge the Unity Party-led government. "We call on our members to join this historic assembly and send a clear message to the government: Enough is enough!"

The protest, which organizers have promised will maintain a "nonstop" presence at the Capitol Building, comes at a critical time for the Boakai administration. Already under scrutiny for its handling of the House leadership crisis, the government now faces mounting public pressure to address constitutional concerns and growing economic frustration.