Liberian Red Cross Welcomes Additional $592,000 Funding for Girl Project From Swedish Embassy

The Liberia National Red Cross Society (LNRCS) has expressed profound gratitude to the Embassy of Sweden for its confirmation of an additional $592,000 in funding to support the ongoing Green, Inclusive, and Resilient Liberian Communities (GIRL) Project in the southeastern region. The GIRL project, which began in 202,3, aims to enhance community resilience, promote climate change adaptation, and strengthen local capacity in health and disaster risk reduction in communities in Sinoe, Grand Kru, and River Gee countries.s

The Swedish Embassy, as a key donor for the three-year GIRL project, was impressed by the significant progress made since the project began in 2023 and confirmed the additional funding during the December 9 annual review meeting with the Liberian Red Cross. The annual review meeting was organized for both partners to assess the project's progress, impact, and challenges.

The GIRL Project has already made substantial strides in addressing disaster risks, promoting sustainable livelihoods, and improving community-based health care, and with the additional funding, the Liberia Red Cross will further expand the project from 12 communities to 45 communities in the three counties.

The Secretary General of the Liberian Red Cross, Gregory Blamoh, stated: "This additional funding from the Swedish Embassy is a true testament to the progress we have made together under the GIRL Project and also underscores the Swedish Government's commitment to empowering Liberian communities and building resilience".

Mr. Blamoh added that the additional funding will allow the Red Cross to reach and address the needs of more communities facing the harsh realities of climate change. "With these resources, we will strengthen community structures, enhance livelihoods, and improve access to safe water and health care while building resilience against future disasters," he added.

Mr. Blamoh further noted climate change continues to pose a serious threat to vulnerable communities in Liberia but added that the new funding enables the Red Cross to equip more communities with the tools, knowledge, and resources they need to adapt and thrive. "By expanding our efforts, we are responding to immediate needs and laying the groundwork for sustainable, long-term development."

The LNRCS acknowledges the pivotal role of its partners, notably the Swedish Embassy and the Swedish Red Cross, in making this project a success. "We are deeply grateful to the Swedish Embassy and the Swedish Red Cross for their unwavering partnership and trust in our work."

Looking Ahead: The Liberian Red Cross remains committed to addressing local needs and fostering sustainable development through innovative and impactful initiatives like the GIRL Project. As the project scales up, it will bring transformative change to more communities, improving lives and fostering resilience in the face of climate change.-Press release.