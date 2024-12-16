Mali: Under Siege in Léré, the Latest Malian Town Cut Off By Jihadists

15 December 2024
Radio France Internationale

Jihadist militants have imposed a strict blockade on the Malian city of Léré, severely disrupting vital supply routes and movement in the Timbuktu region. The tactic is not new, with similar sieges disrupting towns in central and northern Mali.

The blockade, enforced by the Al-Qaeda-linked Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (JNIM), began on 29 November.

Léré, roughly 60 kilometres from the Mauritanian border, now faces restricted access, with the effects rippling through the region.

JNIM's strategy mirrors tactics used against other population centres, including a major blockade of Timbuktu city one year ago.

Supply routes cut

"Trucks were stuck at the town's entrance, and eventually turned back," said several residents of Lere and the surrounding area.

A regional transporter said the road connecting Léré's to Niono and further south to the capital, Bamako, had been completely severed.

Vehicles from Mauritania face the same issue.

"Goods must be transported by pinasse boats from Mopti via the river," said the transporter, adding that rising water levels have further complicated the situation.

Multiple local sources confirmed the severity of what they described as a "total blockade".

Market impact

While the city has avoided complete shortages, residents report scarcities of essential items including milk, pasta and fuel, along with rising prices.

Some trucks from Algeria have reportedly managed to enter the city, according to certain sources.

The blockade's effects extend to the regional capital Timbuktu, particularly affecting civilians.

"It has greatly reduced bus movement," said a Timbuktu community leader.

Vehicles travelling to southern Mali must now take a lengthy detour via Douentza and Mopti.

Official silence

Local and national authorities have remained silent on the crisis.

"They're treating it as a non-event," said one Timbuktu resident.

Despite the official silence, at least one military escort was organised last week to secure vehicles, according to multiple witnesses.

The blockade follows an earlier JNIM attack on 23 November, when militants destroyed the Dabi bridge connecting Lere to Niafunke.

Neither the Malian army nor the Timbuktu governorate responded to RFI's requests for comment.

This story was translated from the original version in French by David Baché

