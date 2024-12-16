West Africa: Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger to Cease Membership in Ecowas By 2025

15 December 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Abuja — Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger will officially cease to be members of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) by January 29, 2025.

This decision was confirmed in a communique issued at the conclusion of the 66th ECOWAS Summit, held at the Old Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The communique stated: "The authority takes note of the notification by Burkina Faso, the Republic of Mali, and the Republic of Niger of their decision to withdraw from ECOWAS." It further noted that, in line with the provisions of Article 91 of the revised ECOWAS Treaty, the three countries will no longer be part of the regional bloc starting from January 29, 2025.

