Nigeria: Creation of Anioma State Crucial for Igbo Progress, Senator Nwoko Insists

Abuja — ...As Nwoko Hosts Winners of Maiden Tour Africa Lottery at Project Tourism Africa

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Reparations and Repatriation, Senator Ned Nwoko, PDP, Delta North, has reiterated that the push for the creation of Anioma State is not just a political agenda but a demand for justice and equity, especially for the Igbo people.

Speaking at the 2024 OTU Oka-Iwu Week, Senator Nwoko explained that the creation of Anioma State would help address the Igbo people's need for balanced representation at the federal level. In a statement issued by his media aide, Mike Ogah Gabriel, Nwoko emphasized the need for unity among the Igbo people to tackle their social, economic, and political challenges.

Nwoko stated, "The Igbo people must come together to achieve their collective aspirations. Unity is not an option; it is a necessity. The creation of Anioma State is not merely a political agenda--it is a demand for justice and equity. Anioma deserves a platform to articulate its aspirations and contribute to the broader Igbo quest for balanced representation."

Meanwhile, Senator Nwoko, also Chairman of Project Tourism Africa, congratulated the winners of the inaugural Visit Rwanda campaign, hosted at his residence in Abuja. The campaign aims to highlight Africa's vast tourism potential while positioning Nigeria as a gateway to global travel and cultural exchange.

Nwoko, an advocate for pan-African tourism and development, commended the winners for their remarkable achievement and reaffirmed his dedication to advancing tourism as a cornerstone of Africa's economic transformation. He said, "Tourism is not just a tool for economic growth; it is a means to connect people, promote cultural understanding, and foster regional unity. Through initiatives like Project Tourism, we are redefining Africa's narrative and showcasing the continent as a premier destination on the global stage."

During an interactive session, Senator Nwoko discussed critical topics such as global warming, climate change, and the rich cultural identities of African people. He stressed the need to preserve these identities in post-colonial Africa, highlighting their significance to the continent's heritage. Nwoko also pointed to a growing continental awareness and the increasing pushback by African states against cultural and policy impositions by external forces, signaling a renewed era of pride, self-determination, and the safeguarding of Africa's traditions.

The Senator was joined by Hon. Gloria Okolugbo, his Director of Communications, who congratulated the winners and encouraged them to embrace their role as ambassadors for Nigeria, immersing themselves in the experience and bringing back valuable insights for future tourism development.

Chukwuebuka Anyaduba, Director of the Tour Africa Project, praised the success of the Visit Rwanda campaign in bridging gaps between African nations and inspiring exploration of the continent's unparalleled beauty. He said, "This campaign underscores the transformative power of tourism. It connects people, cultures, and economies in profound ways. What we are witnessing today is just the beginning of Project Tourism Africa's vision to amplify Africa's voice on the global tourism map."

The winners of the Visit Rwanda campaign, who will embark on a journey to Rwanda from December 15-20, 2024, expressed their gratitude for the opportunity. They lauded the Tour Africa Lottery for fostering pan-African exploration and cultural appreciation.

The trip, coordinated by the East Africa Regional Representative for Project Tourism, Ms. Anita Soina, will showcase Rwanda's breathtaking landscapes, vibrant heritage, and world-renowned hospitality.

The winners of this maiden edition are: Ezirim Linda Chioma, Christiana Sanni, Juliet Ezeugbo, Hope Omale, and Ifeoma Okparajiego.

The Tour Africa Lottery, sponsored by Linas International and supported by the Nigeria Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), aims to promote pan-African tourism and regional integration.