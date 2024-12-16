Rwanda On Track to Meet Global Malaria Reduction Targets By 2025 - WHO Report

Rwanda is on course to achieve the World Health Organisation's (WHO) Global Technical Strategy target of a 75 per cent reduction in malaria incidence by 2025, according to the 2024 World Malaria Report.

The Global Technical Strategy for Malaria 2016-2030 outlines a roadmap to accelerate efforts toward malaria elimination. It aims to reduce global malaria incidence and mortality by 90 per cent by 2030, with short-term milestones set for 2020 and 2025.

Dr. Aimable Mbituyumuremyi, Head of the Malaria and Other Parasitic Diseases Division at the Rwanda Biomedical Centre, stressed Rwanda's alignment with these global goals.

"The global target set by WHO is based on the malaria incidence in 2015. By 2025, countries are expected to reduce malaria cases by 75 per cent compared to their 2015 levels. Rwanda is among the countries on track to meet this goal," he said.

Key initiatives driving progress

Dr. Mbituyumuremyi attributed Rwanda's success to a series of impactful interventions.

He explained that over the past six years, the country has consistently implemented Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS) in 12 high-endemic districts, including all seven districts in the Eastern Province and five in the Southern Province.

"In 2016, these districts accounted for 75 per cent of malaria cases nationwide. The consistent rollout of IRS has significantly reduced malaria transmission in these regions," he said.

In addition to the IRS, Insecticide-Treated Nets (ITNs) are distributed every three years, with pregnant women receiving them during hospital visits.

"Rwanda also introduced new-generation nets in 2022 to counter pyrethroid-resistant mosquitoes. These new nets, combined with other initiatives, contributed to the reduction in malaria cases from 2019 to 2023," he added.

The Ministry of Health expanded the role of community health workers in 2016, allowing them to treat both children and adults for malaria. This ensured early treatment, reducing deaths and overall malaria incidence.

Dr. Mbituyumuremyi also noted the importance of public awareness efforts, carried out in collaboration with non-governmental organisations.

"Awareness campaigns encouraged households to adopt preventive measures and seek timely care. As a result of these combined efforts, Rwanda achieved an 88 per cent reduction in malaria cases and a 90 per cent reduction in malaria-related deaths between 2016 and 2023," he noted.

Challenges to overcome

Despite these successes, challenges persist. He said, "Fighting malaria is expensive. Initiatives like spraying insecticides and distributing nets are costly, and we cannot implement them in all areas simultaneously.

If financial resources were sufficient, we could expand these programs and achieve even better results."

He also pointed to the growing impact of climate change, with increased rainfall and higher temperatures creating favourable conditions for malaria transmission.

Additionally, he said, "We are observing resistance among Anopheles mosquitoes and the Plasmodium parasite to certain insecticides and medications. This reduces the effectiveness of some interventions."

While awareness campaigns have delivered positive results, there is still a gap in public participation.

"Everyone must understand that malaria prevention is a shared responsibility. Households need to use mosquito nets properly, ensure cleanliness, and take preventive measures," he emphasised.

Dr. Mbituyumuremyi also stressed the importance of regional collaboration."Malaria control efforts can be undermined if neighboring countries do not implement similar interventions. To achieve sustainable results, countries must work together toward the same goal," he said.

Future outlook

Although eliminating malaria entirely is a long-term objective, Rwanda is optimistic about becoming malaria-free by 2030.

"It's possible, but not simple," Dr. Mbituyumuremyi said.

He also clarified the differences between WHO's estimates and Rwanda's national data, explaining that WHO adjusts figures based on global and regional factors.

"When WHO says we are on track, it means we are close to the target or will reach it soon," he said.