Nigeria: Over 200 Terrorism Suspects Bag Death Sentence, Life Imprisonment

More than 200 suspects who were linked with the terrorism activities in different parts of the country have been convicted by the Federal High Courts (FHC) in the country after they were found guilty of the offences, Daily Trust reports.

Some of the suspects, according to the National Counter-Terrorism Centre in the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), were sentenced to death, life imprisonment and 20 to 70 years depending on the gravity of their offence.

Daily Trust reports that the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation, under the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation in collaboration with ONSA oversaw their trials.

Hundreds of the suspects were being tried by 5 FHC judges in phases at the Kainji Detention Facility over their involvement in the heinous crimes with over 500 convictions secured in the past.

Giving an update on Sunday after conclusion of Phase 6 of the trial held between December 9 to 13, 2024, the Department of Strategic Communications in ONSA, explained that a total of 237 cases were heard from the trials.

The department stated that among those sentenced to the maximum penalty were individuals found guilty of heinous offences, including attacks on women and children and destruction of religious sites.

The suspects who were guilty of slaughtering innocent civilians as well as the abduction of women and children in brutal assault at Gina Kara Kai community in Borno State also received maximum penalty.

Describing the recent conviction as "milestone" in a bid to fight terrorism in the country, ONSA said it would not relent in its unwavering campaign against terrorism, including Boko Haram insurgency, IPOB insurrection and banditry.

It stated that the trials were conducted in strict compliance with international standards of justice, adding that it marked a critical step in restoring peace and stability in affected regions across the country.

Terrorism financiers jailed for life

"Additionally, individuals involved in terrorism-financing--a critical enabler of violent activities--were sentenced to life imprisonment, underscoring the Federal Government's unyielding resolve to dismantle all aspects of terrorist networks.

"This achievement highlights the government's commitment to delivering justice for victims of terrorism and safeguarding the lives and property of all Nigerians," the Strategic Communications department explained.

It quoted the AGF and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi and the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu to have commended the judiciary, military, police, and other security agencies for their dedication to the "achievement".

They urged Nigerians to remain united, vigilant and proactive in reporting suspicious activities to appropriate authorities, as the nation strives toward a safer and a more secure future.

It added, "The Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation, under the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation oversaw the trials in collaboration with the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

"This coordinated effort ensured a transparent and efficient judicial process, the sustenance of effective administration of justice.

"While the Department of the Public Prosecution of the Federation continues to lead and mobilising for fair, transparent and efficient judicial process which is a critical step in reinforcing public trust in the country's justice system, reinforcing public trust in the Nigeria's justice system.

"While the Department of the Public Prosecutions led the legal process, the NCTC-ONSA coordinated kinetic and non-kinetic counterterrorism measures, reaffirming the Federal Government's determination to hold perpetrators accountable, protect victims' rights and uphold the rule of law.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"At the Phase 5 of the Terrorism Trial that took place in July this year, 143 cases were heard with 125 convictions.

"Under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, the administration has significantly strengthened the capacities of institutions, including the military, police, intelligence, law enforcement agencies and the judiciary to facilitate the swift and effective administration of justice.

"Measures have also been implemented to ensure the safety of judicial officers, witnesses, and other stakeholders involved in the trials.

"This initiative reflects Nigeria's commitment to global best practices in prosecuting terrorism-related cases and aligns with international conventions aimed at protecting fundamental rights."