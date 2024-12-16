Nigeria: Boat Mishap Kills 20 Traders, Children in Benue

Not less than 20 persons have been killed when a wooden boat capsized while crossing with passengers on River Benue from Agatu local government area of Benue State to the neighbouring Nasarawa State.

Our correspondent gathered from a local that most of the victims were traders and that they were heading back to Nasarawa State after trading at Ocholonya market in Agatu LGA of Benue State.

An eyewitness, who identified himself as Ameh, in a telephone conversation, told LEADERSHIP that, "the wooden boat was overloaded with goods and passengers mostly traders of Agatu origin residing in Toto and Doma LGAs in Nasarawa State who came to Ocholonya Market to trade."

He added that the victims were crossing to Odenyi in Nasarawa State after the day's business at the market. "I was in Ijaha around 8pm when I heard women crying and shouting that the boat carrying the traders to the Nasarawa side of the River sank before reaching the shore."

According to Ameh, "the canoe was overloaded, and despite advice and pleas with some passengers to wait for the second trip of the boat, it all fell on deaf ears as everyone was insisting to go at the same time."

He said, "at the middle of the river, the wooden canoe hit a tree and broke into pieces, leading to the death of over 20 passengers, mostly women and children."

He added that local divers in their numbers embarked on a rescue mission and recovered over 20 corpses while many persons were still missing at press time.

When contacted through the telephone, the Agatu local government area chairman, Melvin Ejeh, who confirmed the incident, disclosed that about 20 corpses had already been recovered, adding that rescue efforts by local divers were still ongoing.

Ejeh said, "I believe the view of the sailor was obstructed by shrubs in the river, and when the canoe hit the trees, it crashed and capsized."

According to him incident was very shocking as almost all the victims are Agatu traders from Odadu, Rukubi, Agbashi, Ajima, and other communities in Nasarawa State, who had been coming to Ocholonya Market to trade.

All efforts to speak with the Benue State Police Command's Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, failed as her phone number was not going through as at press time on Sunday.