Nigeria: Politics, Economy in Focus As Obasanjo Meets Kwankwaso, Duke

APC members meeting with us secretly -- NNPP spokesman

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo at the weekend, hosted former governors of Kano and Cross River states, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and Donald Duke, with the top agenda of the meeting focused on Nigeria's economic and political developments.

The meeting came amidst permutations that top political leaders in the country are working on coalescing to wrest power from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

It was gathered that the weekend meeting at the Ota, Ogun State, home of the former president was at the instance of the former Kano governor, who came a distant fourth in the 2023 presidential election as the candidate of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP).

Recall that Obasanjo attended Kwankwaso's daughter's wedding in Kano in November alongside other top political and business leaders in the country, where he made news by wearing a red cap, an insignia associated with the Kwankwasiyya Movement.

A source, who was at the meeting revealed to Daily Trust that Duke's presence at the meeting was not a coincidence and that the meeting had a lot to do with the 2027 Presidential election as it discussed Nigeria's current political and economic trajectory.

"He came with Kwankwaso," the source, who asked not to be identified, said.

He added, "You know both of them are friends, and both of them are considered Baba's (Obasanjo's) children or Baba's associates. So, they agreed to pay him a visit."

While there were no specifics on what was discussed during the meeting, it was gathered that there was a general assessment of the economic and political situation in the country.

Kwankwaso confirmed as much in a tweet about the meeting on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

"I was pleased to be in the company of my friend, HE Donald Duke, and other associates to pay a courtesy call on President Olusegun Obasanjo at his residence in Abeokuta.

"Deliberations on significant national issues, including the future of politics and governance in Nigeria, defined the conversation.

"We are grateful to Baba for his warm support and hospitality," the former Kano governor wrote.

The source, however, confirmed that the meeting resolved, among other things, to closely observe the economic and political developments towards the midterm of President Tinubu's Presidency.

"The mid-term report card by May next year of the administration will greatly determine the next line of action. But a coalition or merger, as being mooted, is not off the table. The idea is just to wait and make the best decision in the interest of the country.

"It is too early to know if it would be a merger or a coalition, but we all know the endgame, and at this moment, we are bidding time. From May next year, the handwriting will be clearer on the wall," he added.

APC members meeting with us secretly -- NNPP spokesman

An associate of Kwankwaso, Ladipo Johnson, who was also at the meeting, said the conversation was generally about Nigeria and about people meeting for the betterment of the country.

"At this stage, it is people talking about how the country's economy is moving and how the political blocs are beginning to talk. Even some members of the APC are not happy about the situation, but they cannot speak up. They are meeting with us behind the scenes," he said.

Johnson, who doubles as the National Publicity Secretary of the NNPP, added that some of the APC members who have been meeting with them have continued to express frustration with the situation.

"They are saying we cannot continue like this," he said.

On the visit, Johnson said that former President Obasanjo's body language has remained the same, which is that he will continue to do what he thinks is necessary to bring about better governance in Nigeria and even Africa.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Obasanjo, who served as president from 1999 to 2007, has maintained significant influence in Nigeria's political landscape. He was instrumental in the elections of his successors, the late Umaru Musa Yar'Adua and Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, as well as Muhammadu Buhari's first term in 2015.

However, his endorsement of Peter Obi, the Labour Party's candidate in the 2023 Presidential election, fell short as Obi finished third behind Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar.

Meanwhile, reactions that have trailed the meeting between the former president and Kwankwaso, who many believe may still be nursing a presidential ambition for 2027, have continued to be divided over the influence of Obasanjo on deciding who Nigeria's president would be in 2027.